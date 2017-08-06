Transcript for What do American voters think of James Comey's testimony?

I think is important for the American public to get to know what's. I think yes someone yeah paired this test yeah I think he has finally on the shoulders taking money will be. And I think yes let's say he should be allowed to say. I think director homely is as honest as they com. Believed every word he said to be true. So there's little bit description see what the president what he said. They're not think the president probably has a little bit of a problem there of what is it enough to. Impeaching involved banging molten though I think he's just. Is just an on the usual press. I think that anytime you have someone in nonpartisan position. If they are if there are doing things that make Republicans and Democrats happy and mad and they're probably doing their job. Well I really haven't had a chance to watch it very far I don't know what else is just say. Relief that still work. Doesn't make any difference to me. We've got to prison duly elected. And let him do yeah. Well we've learned is that. I personally think if he was. Wired News here is tired because he has something dirty and Donald Trump and the whole world mom's attorney Donald song and he probably want wrongly fired he's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.