Transcript for Amy Klobuchar on the rise of women in sports and politics

I want to ask a little about about the women's game we've seen the instantly tournament on the women's side become very very popular your state has tremendously opulent W Indies. As well what if you've seen in the last couple years decades that from the growth how important that. How well that's been a very exciting thing that broke the women's sports and what comes with that of course is at pains and as you seem more women. In the senate or now up to 21. Women senators an all time high. You see more women in power in the board rooms and circulate circling the earth. You see more women in professional sports as well as college or sell out what we've seen with the links eyes just a lot of excitement app from the Olympics to. I'm our own winds that we've seen in Minnesota and the parades are endless people are turning out in droves every time they win. I'm in need be we quite haven't seen the victories and some of our meal teams common that is put even more focus on our women's teams that were great to have. But just national UConn women's team obviously the prohibitive favorite again winning over a hundred games and room we think they've done. For woman's best for women's athletics to really put together a remarkable streak. Well what it does is it inspires young girls you know you've got a eight year old watching at home and thinks maybe I can do that and you know maybe they don't end up. And a winning team or even playing in college. But it makes them turn out it makes them turn out for sports and thinks that they can do it. When I was growing up actually. I'm also girls went on the cheerleading spot it was on audience line my best friend's dad that I couldn't do the splits did. And there were few brave courageous girls around those teens. I bet known as much paying attention to them when a shift and it is coinciding with the ship that women in power. I and our country and I don't think it's a surprise. Because you learn team spirit. He learned competitiveness. You learn how to lose their winning game and still go to face here opponents. With a smile and shake at the end of the game. That's bad that's that lesson. Life and I think you're gonna see more and more women that are in sports and X Allen other areas. We're to that point I'm wondering on the senate floor. Can you do that can you argue and debate and sometimes hateful things and yet have a handshake and a. They're we certainly can't and there are a lot of people that kind of want to go back to their own end zone CNN. I'm but in fact there's a lot of us that hang out at the fifty yard line and at midcourt. And and that's because we think it's better for the country and that courage is no longer just standing by yourself. I'm giving a speech just like it's not courage and sports if you just a hot. Courage is whether or not your willingness to speak to stand next to someone that you don't always agree with for the betterment of this country. And just like the gophers are a team that works together allow our country works together well when people don't see the divides that they see what unifies.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.