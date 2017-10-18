Transcript for Analysis of Trump's meeting with Senate Finance Committee on tax overhaul

And they after moments earlier president John meeting with members of the Senate Finance Committee there once talk about tax reform plans and his hopes. For that legislation. Moving forward hey everybody I'm on an advise in New York of course amid all this the president is facing a firestorm. Of criticism. Over alleged con 1980 yesterday in a phone call to the widow of a fallen soldier and you heard they are taking some tough questions about his health care plans as well where that stance let's break it all down starting right now. Down in DC my colleague Catherine folders joins us outside at the white. House how you doing Catherine. And while on the can getting through it could hurt. Hump day king Ali the man Mary Alice fronts is over at the proudly walk through this now we heard the president there facing some tough questions because. There's an allegation made by a congresswoman from the district in which a soldier in elite soldier. Was killed in that it US action in each year a couple of weeks ago. President allegedly made a call to the widow congressman was in the car and she says the president trump said to the widow among other comments. He knew what he was signing up for the present there is sticking by. His denial that he said anything like fat. Right he's. Definitely sticking by acts and I think the remember you know where this all started right this started on in a Rose Garden an impromptu press conference on Monday where the president. I'm accused them. Falsely other presidents Obama on in his and his predecessors for. I'm not calling those who were killed in action not making those calls not picking up the back on and not really understanding that policy the president has said that he. As made those calls today is them killed in action during his presidency of course he's fork Killen is there he he made those cause I'm just the other day in of course this news is coming. After he cause and on the V widow of Sargent let David and John Santa and mrs. Johnson and that congresswoman you mentioned. Was on the phone she says that she was listening in on this conversation between the president in the widow of that sergeant and that the president. I mean these remarks during that phone call now she says she didn't. Here all of the remarks that this portion of that phone call was on speaker where she says the president allegedly said well I guess. He knew what he signed up for but I guess it's still hard that's what he said. Conned the congresswoman Frederica Wilson says now it's that little bit of that. He said she said at the moment the president said that responding to our and a Karen Travers just there in the M cabinet room that. He did say any of these words that I'm me he didn't mention this at all that the congresswoman is mistaken any tweeted earlier that she's fabricating this story now he's also tweeted. That he just proof. That he didn't meet these comments and of course we don't know what this proof is that Karen Travers followed up there and he said. And that hopefully she'll be making another statement saying an annual soon. Find out when the president from this tweak this morning and from this comments just that made right there in the counseling is sticking by him back on denial that he didn't famous on the and we know he's been tweeting about. It as well Mary Alice weigh in on this here because look it's it. If it was sad it's an incredibly insensitive thing to say to someone who is just lost a husband their husbands that. Father of their children on her way to meet his remains as they landed at an air base if it wasn't sad. It's hard to imagine why or how it was made out in this way and now it sounds like the president. Is threatening back congresswoman saying let her see it again we'll see what happens if she says it again. And I think happened is exactly right so look back a little bit the whole reason that there are so much attention placed on the phone calls. When they were taking place if they were taking place was because. The president I'd during a press conference got a question about this horrific deadly. Incident American soldier some of the very best the best Israelis soldiers killed. In you share and he took that question and an instead I promise I didn't call. Families and and I actually call them at quicker than in past president and past presidents didn't call them that he he needed about these phone call us. Which in turn from its focus. On the phone calls themselves. And not necessary to focus on. These families on the fallen soldiers until I was struck about and by some of that statement that is been coming out today like you said it's really does become. A huge political firestorm it had veterans groups and an other. Other families of fallen soldiers speaking out this one woman. Let's try to plan. This one woman who runs the bullets aren't and military families sort of coordination for a bigger called vote that's. I think she summarize what a lot of people have been putting out online. This is not about you Mr. President is about all of us and our loved ones lost in war. Really strong words she continues to write for once in your life please stop making everything about Yale I think in these moments people just looking for. And fifty from their commander in chief. And of course a lot of other reporters following up on how many calls were made to pull we know the Washington Post is reporting. That the mother of the fallen soldier confirmed some of those remarks. In an interview with them as well I Catherine here's the thing at the heart of all of this. Is a man who died in service to his country as you guys have both pointed out the questions that initially came up well because people are wondering why it took the president so long. To say anything about the deaths of those four American soldiers we know there are a lot of questions. About the circumstances of the siege in which they were killed have we gotten any answers to those questions yet. You know we're not really from the White House and if you look act. The YVs cause it took so long for the president to make why you know we almost two weeks after he hasn't responded the White House will say and if you've got to talk to. Inside the west wing here we'll say that they were waiting on and they were waiting to get that information from. The White House military office from the Department of Defense they wanted to vet and information when is down a more information on these families before the president sent those letters sound and before. He plays those cause so. That's O you know what they're saying wearing now about the link. Of these calls and when they took place some when they then but selling the follow up on today is. You know the White House it and the president has said he is quote were actually. On call that ever but everyone has been killed in action on and in his administration however reports today have found. On the fact that not the case we've been following up with the white house on the how many people on the half he clawed written letters to. You know the X the exceptions there and they haven't answered those questions at but something will be chasing that. All right let's follow up now with health care little bit of clarification necessary on this front too. Mary Alice yesterday the president was asked what is the planned moving forward. He was asked specifically about a new bipartisan effort that seems like it could actually extend part of Obama care the Affordable Care Act. For another two years it seemed the president supported it yesterday but today. Not so much. Right essentially. Congress called the president's bluff. So the cotton you know the White House that originally justice what was it last week Amazon packet that flash doesn't make it. That the president announced that he was cutting off these subsidies essentially. Guiding a big part of that of what has navy's individual insurance market stable. He did he says these are unlawful unless congress does something unless congress appropriates the funds and so really lit a fire under some bipartisan senators have been working on that issue. And so they got the job done essentially they announced that they came to an agreement. These are called his bluff. And at a annals the president just assume that they wouldn't be able to get that done or didn't think they did Dennis quickly I'm not sure. But it is really interesting like you said at all a sudden now. The president seems to bees back in the mid L because. He on the one hand. Got what he want and are set at some point he want it he got congress to act on this issue. But on the other hand this is an issue and what the but they are proposing is really to prop up the of this part of the Affordable Care Act it's not repealing. You Obama care a lot it's not replacing. The Affordable Care Act so will the president sign this or push this bipartisan deal if it does not include. Something else that gets of the broader repeal. We don't know that he seems to stay in this industry this morning he seemed to suggest he was not interest in all a sudden now in backing just this small bipartisan deal. Again saying that he really wants. A Fuller repeal efforts like they've been pushing for all along. You know this bipartisan deal wallets launchers are exciting for senators he just has a long way to go before at night. And Buffy and black eye but were might be enacted and you got to get passed now how is the White House about to get on board so yet SP. And as a lot of legislation that still has a long way to go Katherine let me ask you about. Tax reform there we know this is top of the White House agenda right now we heard the president there. Talking about it about some of the what is the plant is there legislation are we likely to see anything move anytime soon. Back on that's a great question that I've. Wish I had the answer to I mean we see this all the time. I'm over here at the White House obviously delivering customer contacts department talking about it last night you know these we're in in the cabinet room or Tina marks not the president. I'm has delivered on tax reform saying isn't going to be the largest taxcut in the history of our country but it you know when I have. This is gonna move forward is the pretty unclear we talk about health care for example he says that he wants to get the ball rolling back on that out there. Tax reform is done so I think that it's to be determined obviously is hoping to haven't done. As soon as possible but in terms on. Answers and a plan I mean you remember back to a few months ago in the first tax plan was that one major. Would bullet points in the fact that there's mixed messages coming out of this White House from tax policy to health care. You know so what the president thinks that by the hour it's hard to determine at this point. Merry you know there are. How many thirty days left in the congressional calendar. Time right. I put about thirty now we yeah yeah yeah not many working days. We heard civilization and I count and on the senate and the house isn't and so. Adding it's even fewer it's both. Chambers and to gather in I was shocked by the fact that Democrats were invited to this meeting in the White House that something week we didn't see on health care and and we don't see often with this administration. You know Republicans that we talked to heal this incredible sense of urgency the tax reform. It has become a real do or die issue for them they feel like they have to go back to their constituents. Over the holidays and sank we did something in the first year of a unified Republican government. But the president and heat in a White House. Keeps adding to a growing to do list so focusing on tax reform becomes increasingly to cost. A lot on their play a lot of follow Mary Alice parks Catherine thought as good to talk to guys. Kids got so easy on him. And thanks Steve for watching you can head over to abcnews.com any time to get the latest on those stories or download. The ABC news act it out breaking news and headlines frontier for now I'm on the Nevada. And I'll see you back here since.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.