Transcript for Anthony Scaramucci resigns as White House communications director

This is an ABC news special. George Stephanopoulos. Good afternoon we're coming on the air now the news from the White House ABC news has learned that Anthony scare Moochie the White House communications director just started ten days ago first appeared. In the White House briefing room on July 21 is now a leading. The White House submitted his resignation to new incoming cheapest way to staff just sworn in today. General John Kelly the former secretary of homeland securities started as White House chief of staff today. Has apparently accepted the resignation or ministry care Cecilia Vega at the White House. We'll George the president started his morning re tweeting there's no chaos here in my White House and here we are. Yet again another chaotic day in the Donald Trump administration now this news is just coming in. I can't even tell you George whether people in the west wing know about this at this point I was just back trying to talk to. Sean Spicer who is still here at the White House Sarah Huckabee Sanders who is here at the White House they are in a closed door meeting inside the west wing right now so it's unclear. How far this news had Trent has trickled inside this administration. Bird I was in that briefing early Nancy scare which she walked in a few days ago. I happen to go on vacation last week I haven't even had time to introduce myself to him that's how short his tenure. Inside this White House has been as you said less than two weeks on the job of course. You'll remember that tie rate that F bomb profanity laced tirade that made huge headlines over the last week. Talking about no numerous people inside this administration coworkers they would have been but now as you say it seems. That he is out he is no water going to be a part of the top tier of this administration. And it comes on today. When the president is trying for a reset he just a few hours ago soiree in. A new chief of staff here John Kelly who he said would be one of the greatest chiefs of staff in the history of Washington so. We shall see but once again a very very chaotic day here. Shore now the third senior staff in the last ten days leave as you mentioned Sean Spicer the outgoing white house press Secretary Rice previous. The president previous chief to step just announced. On Friday president has that he had replaced francs previous we general Kelly you know Anthony secure Moochie. As well want to bring in our chief White House correspondent John Carl by phone. As well John perhaps the writing was on the wall after that tirade. The writing was certainly on the wall I would argue George the writing was on the walls or that. It's getting scary mood she had a spectacular. Rise. In at a White House desk first to retrain. The president loved it but what happened if you saw. More attention focused on its communications director in our president within the president's inner circle some people actually start referring. Fifty scare in which he is mini me. Being a mini mini Donald Trump and there was you know the you don't survival long when it's especially in this White House. When your that deserve more attention than the president put in there was that tirade. There were concerns about his it is financial disclosure. All and more important than anything towards a new chief of staff. Who is coming in with more authority if you remember during that one briefing that scare in which he had he read it very clear to sit audit report to the president. He said he didn't report to Wright's previous eventually just after I report to the president well at least for now in this new White House there's eight the chief of staff. Who has authority it's it's that the previous chief of staff never had and certainly wasn't gonna tolerate. Having a communications director ticket bypassed him and go right in the. New day has begun your right that would be conditions that no incoming chief of staff. Could access and there is one more time and his term which you will not be the White House communications director penny may have a job in the government export import bank. We have much more tonight on world news I would give it your. Have a good day. This has been a special. From ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.