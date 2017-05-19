Anthony Weiner makes tearful plea in sexting case

Anthony Weiner, the disgraced former New York congressman and estranged husband of top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, admitted today to a federal judge that he sent obscene material to a 15-year-old high school student in North Carolina.
1:40 | 05/19/17

Transcript for Anthony Weiner makes tearful plea in sexting case

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":47516468,"title":"Anthony Weiner makes tearful plea in sexting case","duration":"1:40","description":"Anthony Weiner, the disgraced former New York congressman and estranged husband of top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, admitted today to a federal judge that he sent obscene material to a 15-year-old high school student in North Carolina.","url":"/Politics/video/anthony-weiner-makes-tearful-plea-sexting-case-47516468","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
