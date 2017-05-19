Anthony Weiner makes tearful plea in sexting case More Anthony Weiner, the disgraced former New York congressman and estranged husband of top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, admitted today to a federal judge that he sent obscene material to a 15-year-old high school student in North Carolina. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Anthony Weiner makes tearful plea in sexting case This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Anthony Weiner makes tearful plea in sexting case

