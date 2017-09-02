Transcript for Appeals Court Keeps Block on Trump Immigration Order in Place

This is an ABC news special. George Stephanopoulos. And we are coming on the air right now because the ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has made a ruling on whether or not to lifted the hold on present trumps travel ban from the seven. Muslim majority nation owning a straight. To our Supreme Court correspondent Terry Moran who's here and Terry they've decided to leave that hold in place. That's right so as of right now Georgia as of tonight the appeals court in the ninth circuit has decided. That president trumps immigration band. For those seven majority Muslim countries cannot go forward it is halted everything has ground to a halt. President trump loses at this stage. And right now the courts are now gonna take a closer look at everything the reason the court did this is they said the government. Is not automatically gonna win this thing in fact they they they cast some considerable doubt. On president trump lawyer's argument that what he has done is lawful and in keeping with their their immigration law and also said that if we allow. Immigration ban in seven majority Muslim countries to go forward. The state of Washington and the state of Minnesota who brought this case would be irreparably harmed. And so the harm is great the likelihood of the government succeeding on this is not great. So the court said it's not gonna go forward now let's all take a deep breath and take a very close and that means the district court's wheels now. Keep looking at the underlying executive order. Presented I'm basically a trial I that's what district courts are for their their did their job is to take the case of first. They're gonna hear evidence they're gonna at the judge there judge robards will hear evidence and he'll hear argument and and then you'll say okay now I've got the full picture. Of what the president intended to do of whether that squares with our law. And how would affect the state of Washington a minister mean time this decision to deny this day. Can be appealed to the Supreme Court. It can't. This is something the government must decide really on and on short order whether or not this is so important. That they want to take it to the Supreme Court the birth to make that decision. President Donald Trump it is not known to back down from a fight the problem is on the Supreme Court. It's four to four there's only eight justices since his nominee hasn't been confirmed that there's a tie up there this decision. Which called a halt to this order will remain in place until that trial have to okay Cameron thanks for martian go to our chief White House correspondent John from no word yet. From the White House and what they're gonna do we heard president from. Statements taking on the Seattle judge who who put this thing in place so called judges he called looking at it will certainly appeal whether or not they appeal. The decision to to to stop this hall to whether or not biggest go through their appeal. Are on the underlying case will be seen. But George remember this executive order was signed on January 27. It is a temporary executive order temporary travel ban ninety days the refugee band is a 120 days the Syrian refugee man is permanent but the rest of this the clock is already taking. And if this. State remains in place. In this restraining order remains in place through the course of this legal challenge. You're pretty soon it did there's something I went to present all the way through the courts span and there's also some word he noted that the administration might take another look at this example executive order. Make changes make some changes 'cause remember how. Quickly this was put together we've even heard from the secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly it he should've taken more time should slowed this down. The president clearly knew that this was coming. He called this three judge panel that that ruled on this. Disgraceful. Calder arguments disgraceful even before they issued their decision so true this is not coming at us as this prize to the White House tonight they will fight. For this band and if five you know if he gets knocked down they will try again okay but for right now we know that the hold. I'm president trust travel ban will stay in place that's the decision of the ninth Circuit Court of Appeals much more coming up I want this directive in her have a good evening. This has been a special. From EB.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.