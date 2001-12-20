ARCHIVAL VIDEO: George and Barbara Bush Reflect on Their Marriage in 2001

More
Dec. 20, 2001: George H.W. and Barbara Bush reflect on 57 years of marriage.
1:05 | 01/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ARCHIVAL VIDEO: George and Barbara Bush Reflect on Their Marriage in 2001
There are times in every young person's life when god introduces you to yourself and I remember such a time of this back many years ago and I stood watch at 4 AM. And I would stand there and look out at the blackness of the sky broken only by the sparkling star above I would think about friends I lost the country I've loved. And about a girl named far from home. You have a 55 wedding anniversary coming. Surely not more. Now we were married 1945. So we're fifty cent 57. Thing. If he's someone coming up I think and that's seldom seem like and there were 56 always wonderful thing. If he felt that I make this fact. So a whole lot tornadoes Friday night over forty. Authorities is he still to him from this man did everything we. I'm not I think it's getting banned (%expletive) (%expletive) up. Now only big but what.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45071472,"title":"ARCHIVAL VIDEO: George and Barbara Bush Reflect on Their Marriage in 2001","duration":"1:05","description":"Dec. 20, 2001: George H.W. and Barbara Bush reflect on 57 years of marriage.","url":"/Politics/video/archival-video-george-barbara-bush-reflect-marriage-2001-45071472","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.