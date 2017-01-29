ARCHIVE VIDEO: President George W. Bush Addresses Muslims Days After 9/11

"The enemy of America is not our many Muslim friends," former President George W. Bush said on Sept. 20, 2001. "It is not our many Arab friends. Our enemy is a radical network of terrorists and every government that supports them."
1:17 | 01/29/17

Transcript for ARCHIVE VIDEO: President George W. Bush Addresses Muslims Days After 9/11
I also want to speak tonight directly to Muslims throughout the world. We respect your faith. It's practiced freely by many millions of Americans. And by millions more in countries that America counts as friends. Its teachings are good and peaceful. And those who commit evil in the name of Bala. Blasting. The name of Allah. The terrorists. Terrorists are traitors to their own faith. Trying in effect a hijacked Islam itself. The enemy of America is not our many Muslim friends. It is not our many Arab friends. Our enemies are radical network of terrorists. And every government that supports them.

