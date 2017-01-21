Transcript for Arriving at the Women's March on Washington, DC

Hey everyone reaches got here click ABC news digital. I had been like street for a little it is time now you beat him back I embedded with a group that women. And a few men ever busting down here to DC for the woman mark today and we just got down I wanna get a got the look behind me this sea of buses. Are behind me right now I was on. On a bus that had at least 45 people and right now it seems like everyone parking here in this parking lot and heading over I wanna bring an. Hey big big. Every time I did not so we just there weren't about how about here yes. We laugh this morning at 5 AM a battle epic journey heads the sunglass. You slightly so important for you to come out today that Martin's. Well I don't have a have a uterus but I feel like these women who do deserve the right to decide what happens to live and what come Saturday. So I feel important in this here especially to march for women's rights for equal right. Laurie equal pay more at the chance to go forward not backward for all women. So they are expecting about 200000. People here I think what's more. More and maybe maybe even more go through some rough estimate of what they are expecting again we're leaving this parking lot we have about fifty or so but then there. I'm behind me you could feel the people that are all walking. I'd supports the march we. Yeah I don't even know exactly where we're going yeah that was sort of just following the crowd. But everybody is pretty excited to be here. I'm gonna put the camera around to show you got a little bit more of a view from my perspective. And as you can vehicle in the theater. Oh yeah. A lot. Signed wow. A lot of help that year went right now but down. A lot of money. At Emery Emery got the feeling as though he'd just gotten off the back. Here in Washington DC and are heading to the woman martz won't miss the of people right now a lot of people got off the bus are all heading here. I've been mentioning are expecting. At least 20000 people here today they have a whole list of performers and speakers that are going to be gathered here of course this is taking place. Do you not racing after it was inaugurated and sworn in yesterday. Thousand people gathering here. Due march. A woman's right. And it's just. I'm gonna get another look. You have people selling and shirts here. RA guy that I am. To bring in a few more people that aren't here for the arts. You aren't sure. You gonna grab you can do more on the bus then I ask you brought her daughter out with her today OK I finally get my. It at all and we'll. Bring you were gonna walk in clock here. Where it all large group of people. Let them. Of the group. Aren't for you to bring a girl about today. The method they have to learn and understand that life is not easy for women or girls right here right here. Now there's a lot. He'll be blocked by filming. Fifth over played and for them to understand and and realized that it's not to have. Cape and wouldn't it girl beaten to. The whole thing. Because. And they are you. Advance and also make more money because of that so it's very important for them to. Understand that fighting hard is studying hard and being sure that they are good in the community and participate. Service and also to stand up for themselves and people. And make posters. Posters and want to show you back at me. Ever in the evening at the closes today there are here I want to talk to you about how did you via the march today. That's right and they say the fact that it's at night. Like apparently Powell. Point its line he doesn't is that it's not. How much like them that like we didn't McCain did not. It was highly. Compatible. If that weren't just good talent that means that can't see something that it. And it no it was an election year a lot of talk about Hillary Clinton were you inspired by Hillary Clinton I yeah. Back and let it even try to. We don't well. Ed thank the fact that she looked like white. And we can really get waited that de Los. I like this isn't look at it like oh my eyes. I usually hasn't gotten. Patents. Tonight. I personally am I. Have you heard of other friends that are gonna be here today friends that are coming into your other parents. And then there's this thing here and you guys look to get out and let's get another look at besides why did you guys choose. Her right what you did on the east I mean I went in this. I read this this act because. This eighty people like just isn't any advantage of that parent. Eight straight. Out shot the weight eat it he says. Isn't scary very complaining about a minute and I liked it. But that out at them like cheap people look at safest. Well I know you're not as excited and happy at you guys. Here with us today get worked out the woman's march of the day after. Presidents front was inaugurated. Thousands of people are gathering and going to be got another look. Sort of where everyone is heading. Instant boot tracks here and this obviously not the first patently have marched. I'm at there's been a lot of talk about how this is the actual of the captain in 1913 in April when the inauguration of Woodrow Wilson. There were thousands of woman that marched in the very easy place here whom he marching and urging for the right for woman's vote and so here. All these woman are gathering again. And hopes of making a point in making it known that woman's rights are import since they say they want to make the masses. On president trumps first day in office here. I'm in Washington DC I'm gonna put the camera around and hopefully bring you got more people to talk to says they Whitney. That woman markets all think that it was important for you to get out today well I'm. Teacher and an American citizen. And it when the voice heard about it with. And you are a lot on ABC news digital right now I'm if you signed here let's see what at that. I. This is just in its originality of this as marks today and then there's also sent a message with the the stand this aggression will doesn't end. Market a lot of things today business is good to be together and everybody let him. Have their voices heard and to beat the other people learn from the. And we did you travel fronts and we if commuters need your day that we were on the bus down from New York did you guys but it. Yeah. OK and so. Let's see what what are what issue do you think are the most important in the evening to president. There's so many of them but I think today you know women's Wear women's rights and women's issues will be highlighted. Gonna make sure that either. Village GOP got obamacare Medicare Medicaid. Abortion access for women have funding for the NEA the NEA's Planned Parenthood. You know we feel we feel like BM. The federal the federal government and its apparatus that supports civil rights needs to be maintained not not. Any mention that you are a teacher rape rape and so in your classes how has the election the president's fronts affected your students. I'm maybe then influence and the discussion that you're having talked. Well and we'll get I had been a very open discussions the main thing. They're. This is the first election of inexperience and a big way. So everything that's been normalized everything that's it has happened during this campaign season they think is par for the course. And my viewers and some people. They might find as time goes on. Many see things like this that there are other. Are there other. There are other voices that need to be heard. So you know troubled election and has his day. Some are now we ever did it was. Great thank you so much for speaking with us evidently appreciated or just one of many people that are out here and again we're not just seem woman out here though it is. I'm after another woman's march we are seeing a lot of men out ya I wanna do put the camera around again. So you guys how many people are sort of coming up his real worry here and heading for the march. And as you can be. Each of people behind us here. Heading for the Smart. Lots of people he passed that remitted. I'm coming here is basically to send a message to president frog. They want to let him know that one right matter but also not just moments right he'd been locked eyes matters side. Here another sign you see here here are always. You can't live on ABC news isn't all I think Obama receiving and making the US they greet again. Why I inside and out here today. True. And I see that you are wearing knitted hat yourself we're seeing them a lot of the woman you're today but you wanted to answer your apartment rental and well. Yet some of them women and our church. Did them okay and where it right back coming from. You heard the terrorism okay. Well thank you guys so much for joining us again behind her cards. Another. Lied. Matter and rolling in here a lot of these people are coming from last. We just left a parking lot that was pulled a bus and I'm people coming from all parts of the country Manger scene quirk. And as I mentioned and coming here it's you out and then we just see that happen on the pink knitted cap. And a lot of people carrying signs they hate to lay a message let's. Human on this I hear it. We are in the majority don't take his grand entrance at obamacare. I talk about this though because this is something that president's brother lightly ABC news digital. Are front and a lot of Republican. Please don't wanna meet even modify or even repealing them anything. Why don't want your points here. Yeah. Who would be. The night here at. Everyone's right to hand them assurance. I'm quoting birdies. At march for you what it does one of the most important thing that you're trying to communicate the president trump is to keep Obama here. I think the important thing but this means that women are the majority. Simpler this guy. I don't take. And respect. Human rights environmental. Rights and civil rights. And I just want to point out because a lot of people are saying this is sort of an apple of the past rate they have this he marched up for the woman suffrage movements. Back when Woodrow Wilson and even forty was inaugurated for president. I'm for you guys seen this sort of being a part of history and seeing it over a course of time. How do we just did and battered. Atlanta ever right to vote I say don't I have registered but I'm wearing my grandmother's wedding ring from nineteen. Wow. I think he knows that I need. Struggle. And 75 years later didn't have. This struggle let me. But god thank. Thank you yeah yeah. So what might. 'cause I. It's not glad. It digital. Just want to give him another. All. Here. No I'm and we're making our way across the street here is also a lot. Better coming in trying to drop off and vote. In March. I'm very. And it when he Peyton Manning on how early that morning. No longer carry. More people that have come here to join the march my question. No it. About two and a half miles east capitol makes it look at the mine okay so that's where we are headed along with another beat all the hype doesn't. Oh with. Your opponent from it I came from Monmouth county New Year's Eve the unitarian universalist eating house we brought buses. Women and men here to my house in so how many people would you say that what I think it was a hundred sixers. Batman. And obviously that's been taking place the day after the inauguration. How hundred even planning to come to the march. Pretty much since I first heard about I. And a I'm now a November 9. I ever a lot of articles saying that this sort of started with the grandmother in Hawaii. She's sort of posted this. On face but if he's put paint saying that you know we should march after the inauguration. She woke up the next morning at about 101000 people aren't BP did sort of just. From there what message are you trying to send June president. On that everybody counts that everybody. Worth and dignity that they're going to stand gathering agreement on them. Thank you see that you haven't I like so many people here today he shot but it. Doubles. And freedom and a wrap. This isn't right either elevator and for the camera to Yankee. Of course Hillary Clinton and women's rights and human. Yeah I think is so much for talking and I think he can't. And everything is here you are be with you today in the march. Why you're here why did I ever. Yeah. Well. And eat it anyway let Connecticut important he might lose money. And another male here went out today you're one of many men are you surprised his feet. So many other met here. Not really selling NN today the house wives girlfriends and they support women in general and I think it's it's really great. Yeah definitely. I. I just joining us we are walking across the street here we are moving it seems like there are. Within a couple of hundred people that are walking the march right now most of these people did last year we came from the parking lot just a little weight back. And the movement leader making her way to the bathroom or some or maybe even trying to. Walk all the way to the beginning of the march. Won't be just dreading has been getting a little rocky I appreciate you sticking with us here if we are on the move. I'm gonna look we care out against you can't beat the amount of people that are here. Martz and also some think Obama shirts that are here as well. Again how we are here on our way to the woman march bused in from New York. Have joined by tons of people here that are also making their way there right now. We're gonna continue bringing bring you live streams from the march today so big with ABC news digital an ABC news on FaceBook for more but for now. I'm Rachel Scott ABC news digital.

