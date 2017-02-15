Transcript for Ashton Kutcher testifies at hearing about ending modern day slavery

Those who want to thank release and nation a nation and you were better looking than the movies that anyway that. It is about the time when it's are talking about politics that the Internet trolls tell me cystic to Mike day job. So I'd like to talk about Mike Dee job. My day job is as the chairman. And two co-founder of storm. We built software. To fight human trafficking in the sexual exploitation children. And that's our core mission by other date job is that the father of two. A two month old and a two year old. And as part of that job that I take very seriously I believe that it is my efforts. To defend their right to pursue happiness. And to ensure a society and government the defensive as well spotlight was only enabled by McCain needs to change. And the full support Cindy became and a man that I find to be not only war hero but she wrote this issue John King.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.