Ashton Kutcher testifies at hearing about ending modern day slavery

More
Ashton Kutcher testified for the Senate Foreign Relations committee on his work to fight modern day slavery and sex trafficking.
1:01 | 02/15/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ashton Kutcher testifies at hearing about ending modern day slavery
Those who want to thank release and nation a nation and you were better looking than the movies that anyway that. It is about the time when it's are talking about politics that the Internet trolls tell me cystic to Mike day job. So I'd like to talk about Mike Dee job. My day job is as the chairman. And two co-founder of storm. We built software. To fight human trafficking in the sexual exploitation children. And that's our core mission by other date job is that the father of two. A two month old and a two year old. And as part of that job that I take very seriously I believe that it is my efforts. To defend their right to pursue happiness. And to ensure a society and government the defensive as well spotlight was only enabled by McCain needs to change. And the full support Cindy became and a man that I find to be not only war hero but she wrote this issue John King.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45510793,"title":"Ashton Kutcher testifies at hearing about ending modern day slavery","duration":"1:01","description":"Ashton Kutcher testified for the Senate Foreign Relations committee on his work to fight modern day slavery and sex trafficking.","url":"/Politics/video/ashton-kutcher-testifies-hearing-ending-modern-day-slavery-45510793","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.