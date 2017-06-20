Transcript for Attack ad faces backlash for using baseball shooting against Georgia Democratic candidate

congressional runoff happening in Georgia today showing really how dirty politics can get. Look at this ad from a conservative pact that claims the unhinged left applauds last week's shooting of Republican congressman Steve Scalise. Take a look. When will it stop? It won't if Jon ossoff wins on Tuesday because the same unhinged leftists cheering last week's shooting are all backing Jon ossoff, and if he wins, they win. Stop him, stop them now. Stop Jon ossoff. Stop Nancy Pelosi. Oh my goodness. Stop that ad. Both ossoff and Republican candidate Karen Handel are slamming the ad but it's still running. So, you know, I thought we were all sort of coming together after this insane shooting, um, because you know, if you make it about the insane left, then one has to make it about the insane right or the insane Latino or the insane black person -- Like dividing. Yes. Does this help? I find that the ads that come from the actual people that are running are never the craziest ones. You often have these pacts which aren't affiliated with the candidates. They get away with such horrific things. This ad does not come from the Handel campaign. On Monday when she was asked if the ad should be taken off, she said absolutely. The campaign said it was disturbing, disgusting. So I really wonder -- what concerns me is who are these people talking to because if you think you're doing Karen Handel a favor by putting this ad out, you're not. People will look at this association and think it's from her trying to take him out and it's not. It's from this ridiculous pack. Someone has to hold them accountable. They have Kathy griffin holding up the head, that got a lot of track and I think people were very angry about it and there is this narrative that crazy liberals are freaked out because trump is the president and it possibly could be effective. This is a very close race. It's a bad example because Kathy griffin for example, everyone across the board came out and said this was too much. It wasn't like it divided us in feedback. Everyone spoke out. By using that is manipulative. It's the visual. It's the visual and she's a celebrity. They said the liberals were cheering, kind of like I guess they accused all the muslims of cheering in New Jersey and we found out that wasn't true, so I think this is one of those things that people have to take a look at and I think if she had said I demand that you take this down because you're running this in my name, I think that would have been -- that might have been better. The left is having a reaction to trump and it's valid. We didn't shoot anybody. That's important to note. One liberal cheered -- Nobody was cheering. When you have a Republican party run by Paul Ryan and Mitch Mcconnell who do nothing, who say nothing about the emoluments clause, who say nothing about the involvement with Russia, who say nothing about his sexual harassment history, who say nothing about anything he's doing, you're going to get a reaction from the people. That's fine. That's what's going on. That's fine but that's a different conversation. That's an informed debate. You can put out an attack ad so-called with this stuff you're saying right now. This is what liberals have a problem with, that's fine, people understand that. They should. You cannot put out an attack ad claiming that liberals are cheering the death of someone -- not the death of someone. I'm sorry, the fact that the guy was shot. You can't do that. That's a misrepresentation of that and you can't do that and you wouldn't like it if it happened to you. This seat hasn't been won by a Democrat since 1978. She can get this off the air. She can't pull it but she can say -- She can come out and say this is -- you cannot run this in my name. This is -- this is not -- Wink, wink. This is not the kind of politics I want. But it's a shame, you know. We'll be back.

