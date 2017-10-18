Transcript for Attorney general defends latest travel ban

The Department of Justice. It resolutely focused. On dealing with the terrorism threats that we face. They are real the military tells us they can expect not any reduction app diocese is defeated but maybe even an increase. In attacks. The president's executive order. Is an important step to ensuring that we know who is coming into our country it's I'd lawful necessary. And order that we are proud to defend and indeed most may not note. The Supreme Court is already vacated. One court's injunction. Against that order and we are confident would prevail as time. Goes by in the Supreme Court.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.