Transcript for Attorney general grilled over cutting federal money to Chicago

So far this year 3000. People. Have been injured by gunshot in the city Chicago and over 500 have been killed. This is not something that as a political debate in my heart it breaks my heart to think what the families are going through in the city that are present. The superintendent of police whose work there that you gave credit to local law enforcement legend I join in. He's worked inept police department thirty years I want to read Q what he says. The federal government's plans. The terminating Byrne grant funds. Will hamper community policing. And undermined the work our men and women have done to reduce shootings by 16%. So four this year and this is the sentence or want to focus on. If for I've said it before I've said it before and I'll say it again undocumented immigrants are not driving violence in Chicago. And that's why I want our officers focused on community policing and not trying to be immigration police. The money who we are going to get we hope to get from the federal government for Byrne grants. We're putting into something a program called shot spotter you probably know what that is. But it's a moderate telling device inner city block by block that can tell instantaneously. When we go his pension. Ensor please can respond instantaneously. To try to get the shooters in to save the life of the victim. You want to cut back these funds because you want the city of Chicago. To play the role of immigration police on federal civil laws. Mr. attorney general you're not helping us solve the murder problem in the city of Chicago. By taking where these federal funds and the superintendent says that your pursuit. Of undocumented immigrants has little or nothing to do with gun violence in Chicago. Well on Chicago's a great city. It's gotten many get things going far. I do think this murder Wright is a cloud over the city and it looks like this year may be even higher murder rate than last year. On good community based policing is absolutely. Essential for this. I'm worried about the health then the morale. Of the Chicago Police Department we'd like to see that improved I think the politicians can not site. On that if you remove of violent criminal from America at its illegally in the country. And he's arrested by Chicago. Police and put in his Chicago jail. That once they're released they shouldn't be turned over to that federal ice officers so they can be removed from the country. There area legal aid of again where you can much less commit another crime. And then should not be how does that make this city of Chicago decipher that's when you don't. Remove criminals who are illegally in the kind. You can't give an opening statement throwing a bouquet and local police and then ignore work with the superintendent of police in Chicago tells you go. Has nothing to do with gun violence you want to cut off federal funds that city and come here and criticize the murder rate. I have in Hillary's way on number of ATF agents to prosecute gun crimes in Chicago but twelve which is quiet Largo number. More than any other city only yes. And while we're not to it is the United States government can't take over law enforcement for the city of Chicago we're not doing for New York. We're not doing it for a lot of other pork in the civil we have made in regards. Of ATF agents to Chicago and will continue to work with you I do not want to not. Have grants go to Chicago. But we need their support. When somebody is arrested in the jail that's due to be deported. We just simply ask that they call us. So we can come by and pick them up if they need to be removed that's not happening and we've got to work through it some way.

