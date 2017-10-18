Transcript for Attorney general says he has not been interviewed by special counsel team

Where you are requested there you've been reviewed or have been requested to be interviewed by the special counsel on either in connection and director calmly sparing the Russian investigation. Bureau contract but Russian officials. You ought to ask the special counts in all I'm asking you. Repeat the question then have you been interviewed or been requested to be interviewed. Either special counsel either in connection and director comb his part in the Russian investigation. Your own content for the Russian officials. Well I'd be pleased to answer that. I'm not sure. I shared without. Clearing that with a special counsel. Marty thing. I'm just off edited interview. He have been interviewed by the special counsel in anyway shape or that. That is not. Thank you. Did you conspire with Russia or an agent of the Russian government. Can influence the outcome of the 2016. Presidential election and out. Do you all want the special counsel who's investigating those matters to succeed. Allen and complete his investigation professionally yes if he asked you for your cooperation would you give it yes. If he asked to meet with you to discuss what. If any thing you know about all that would you agree to meet when he absolutely.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.