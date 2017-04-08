Transcript for Attorney General Sessions: 'Leakers will be held accountable'

A show for us from the director of national intelligence and the United States attorney general announcing. They are efforts so Florida crackdown on speakers following a series of embarrassing leaks that it hit Donald Trump. And the national security apparatus as well as the internal workings. Of the White House hi everyone I am Rick Klein political director and EBC news and I'm joined right now by deputy political director. Mary Alice parks in Mary Alice. I was watching this really. With 1 central question is there any new policy here or is this does demonstrating to president trump that there on the case. You're exactly read I kept the listening for T tells about something new they might be doing. But I think you are right that this is more of a show of force it was at all of them standing up there to say that there are cops on this BE. We will find you. Atlanta the message and we will prosecute you to the full extent of the law. It was a show of force and a bunch of rats frankly from the nation's top law enforcement. We did hear from the attorney general about eight cultural leaks that he said. Has taken hold let's take a look at what the attorney general Jeff Sessions at just moments ago. This nation. Must hear in this culture probably. We will investigate and seek to bring criminals to justice we will not allow. Wrote anonymous sources with security clearances it's. These cases to investigate and prosecute I've never eased but cases will be married and lakers will be held account. All of us in government and in every agency and congress and congress must do better the first requirement is personal discipline. Education and reputation. Within departments and agencies will make a difference prevention is what is far and investigation. Probably. It's too late really. Damage is done. And the attorney general saying there's been an explosion of referrals in the first six months of the dropping administration we're joined now by ABC news White House correspondent Cecilia Vega who was in the room and Cecily I've I'm not mistaken I heard you try to get a question in. About what this actually means what you're trying to get answered. Why would act it the attorney general was saying that he would prosecute journalists. And that or even in fact jailed journalists but that it where it because he. Made it very clear message reporter according these leaks here that they would be subject you know. We will give reading it here we'll -- respect. It journalists but it did not unlimited we must balance our role which the security of the country got it pretty. Stark message coming out of that are just straighten out from the attorney general on different and Eric Holder in the past administration at she. Essentially taken more about a urged you not administration but let Rick I mean this is a chronic problem for the trump administration that our. Richard department justice just a day after. Those bomb shell transcripts were leaked out president Trump's private phone call with she world leader Mitch. We saw after backing out even an outcry from. Democrats on Capitol Hill and that it is unacceptable the president is entitled and should be allowed trapped by the conversation so that world leaders and others do not feel signs. An app to censor their conversation or fear of getting out. But Elmo you and I will both agree not only are badly right journalists could not do their child is there were not week. We could not cover democracy and fair practice there were not leaks. And and and and certainly aren't there is he to be at each rules and it holds changed from out of the administration. Being able crack down on this. Air and and that it was crystal clear from yeah I director here hope we will find you we will investigate you we will prosecute. And Cecilia leaks have been in the news a lot recently the last couple weeks but not all leaks are created it you you have. National security leaks like you mentioned these these incredible transcripts that reveal from the six model conversations between the president of Walt leaders. You also have more gossipy leaks Anthony. Mascara Moochie the these short lived a communications director says he knew little leaguers war. That's a different kind of leaking what's the what does this team that is there are they making a distinction today in who they say they're going to be on after. While they're not yet been no right they're there the -- you be talking about big picture. Leak here national security the leaking of illegal leaking of classified and tell it intelligence. And that has happened in that happen regularity. In practice whitehouse dot punishment I Inco. Of a watchers of waksal and certainly doesn't hide. This like they did that this administration team officials here cope. These people who are behind me leaks criminal network speaking directly to people out wit. Clash site you know the credentials to accept crap like betrayal thing you're speaking about that don't even do we look after eager Rick. With the school for so on you will not like the result. Visit the white has Egypt that isn't Leakey a bit and you cannot I don't think and little. Rain and when you're talking about boring action would and that is where art and people. Basically glue that night in her back and aren't looking over their shoulders in red carpet he wait I'm like two totally different types of a leak that we're talking about and and and and I don't know that we will eat. But stopped. Any apparent perhaps a threat like this for me get people to think twice about legal crap I intelligent and don't. Expected to stop them more are to believed that we get seen in the semester. Incidentally you're gonna go back cuts it to get some more questions answered in a moment but before we let you go these Lisa got in driving president trump and happiness. He has been declining and publicly as well as privately how much of this was designed by the attorney general and that the united Director of National Intelligence. Basically to to serve the president tell the president for a goes on vacation we're on the we're on the job right now. The current limit is not locked on anybody here in Washington attorney general to that. Announcements today before the president goes on vacation as the art center in air oh. Are complaining about the leaks and let us not forget that the president has been publicly actually much. This attorney general calling him weak on a number of different fronts so certainly that does. Let me move Jeff special up and we're here in terms getting in the president's good grief that the describing the president has been. In the ending very locally just last night. President but that he he'd eaten react at rallies urging crackdown only impact he called on prosecutors go after. Hillary Clinton. Though it remained to be seen whether well we can act which cases the Department of Justice for you. It wanting Rick mr. will it didn't rule. With the leak that they say are putting this station security risk and I will go racket like act them out back because daily got to reach. Cherokee sport that country being in jeopardy for literally it and line. But they haven't laid out which which once we're talking about here still are we are lap transcript that they are talking action other other. Very significant cost quite intelligent but out of court elastic mind. And also they haven't talked about how they plan to change the culture and the reason behind that this White House. Has seen a significant number of leaks at Accenture. The past administration they said that they've had at last the month. Six month war last Writely sport than they have in the past three years combined we're talking about cultural institutional problem at a leaking bits White House. Earning unique in how they will get back under control. Now financial the president himself appears to have told foreign leaders and some of those private conversation Sicilian they got. Our thanks to you get back on the beat we appreciate it and Mary Alice I want to pick up on one other point we heard from Jeff Sessions when he talked about this culture of leaking. One of the things he's dead is that his investigation of of these prosecutions is that there wasn't nearly enough resources. Dedicated to this to my years at least it sounded like. Jeff Sessions was saying the Obama Justice Department is in part to blame for the drop administration weeks because they are more focused enough on the lakers that was harming the reputation of the Obama Justice Department they went after leaguers and and journalists pretty aggressively. Absolutely that difference went that they did it privately. They prosecuted speakers actually more than any other administration had previously but the president didn't talk about it says. Case it's a place behind closed doors he definitely wasn't taking to Twitter to publicly few moments rats and so really it wrote that it wasn't that the administration was plagued by leaks though obviously not to this extent. And it was that they didn't dedicate resources prosecute meeker but I think it was different how was handled up publicly vs privately. And also different in sort of back cultural question now as we're talking about. You know the Obama administration did work to have solid relationships with. The intelligence community it didn't always work obviously Edwards noted the biggest example historic example from the bombing years a real rift between. But intelligence community Alec they were being asked to do and what the president was saying he was doing. On the you attract the US they obviously people like Everett and Alec there's a huge huge disconnect air. But he worked to at least tried to build deposit relationship whereas. We've watched presents comes as the beginning of his presidency just insult. At tied after tactic time these these intelligence workers say he doesn't believe what's coming out of their reports he doesn't believe their work. And that only furthers this culture of its trust and frustration some leaks that clearly then. Remember intelligence community who want their work out there and it don't think that this White House this president believes that and we'll share what they think is the truth. In the other elements of that Mary Alice is you know is that president trump has been of two minds on leaks generally clearly as president doesn't like them. But as White House first of all gives out anonymous information and Dolan wants the people to be quoted without that. It the culture there of staff in fighting certainly exponent of that and this is a man who has as the candidates and I love WikiLeaks and as a private citizen. Famously used pseudonyms to it to leak information about himself and about others to gossip columnist so in terms of a culture that set it feels like they're the fighting a bit of an uphill battle. Absolutely eight you know the more that you. Don't answer questions and a White House briefing or give misleading responses I'm very basic questions and worry that people on in these agencies. That Steele personally obligated to get some information Al you know people leak because they feel like there's a public. There's a there's there's a need to Disney to inform the public they want the public to pressure the administration. They want to do you rail possible decision coming down the pike from the administration. And so wet I can't I think you're right that that a less this White House starts. Actively working to strengthen relations it's in the intelligence community or will work to be more trance parent with a Pratt's. More transparent the American people about some of these key issues sprout from breast sent to their military plant. Two to a possible executive orders. I don't see how we don't how these these leaks don't stop they eight com went keep when an individual's intelligence community or elsewhere in the government. Feel a moral obligation to get something out there. And and finally Mary Alice I think it's impossible to extricate this discussion from. They the broader political situation this White House finds itself in as Cecilia mentioned the president is feuding with Jeff Sessions publicly saying he's been weak. On Hillary Clinton investigation it is wrong to recuse himself in the last investigation. Even Dan Coats of the Director of National Intelligence is it is a witness a potential witness for Bob Mueller already talked to congressional committees about the roster probe and about. Potential efforts there to cover that up. These are two men at work for president from. But at times have a very tense relationship with regularly when. You have a president who has been belittling FBI agents as well as intelligence agents who work for these two. Right this cabinet is trying desperately to say they are doing the president's work. They are returning to basics they're getting things done that he wants than to that they are coming to work every day. And you you heard Jeff hasn't they'd go but you US Justice Department. Is open for business as if that was a question in some ways acknowledging whether that was a question. This is a cabinet members that know that the president is worried about all of these headlines about his administration. And they want to reassure and that they are doing their job as he is asked. That's right a lot of questions still about what this actually means in practice Mary Alice parks. Thank you for joining that does it for now I am Rick Klein political director ABC news thanks for watching.

