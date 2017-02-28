Transcript for Attorney general warns of 'dangerous new trend' of violence in US

But now we are at a time. It seems to mean in in in crime is going back up again. You know. Wrong. Overall crime rate increased last year's three and a half percent. One a bigger increases since I think since 1990 markets are lots of this out there that's driving. All along I sense that we're. In danger I say. There we need to. Return. Two V ideas that got us here. The idea is that opt. Room reduce crime and stay on it may be we even got a bit of a confident. When we've seen the cram rate declines so steadily for so long. I do not believe MI BM wrong but out I do not believe that this. Pop in crime. This increase in crime. Is necessarily. An aberration a one time blip I'm afraid it represents the beginning of a trend. And I think. What really. It concerns me in the bottom of all that is. Also the increase in drugs in America so they can end up following are known that's what happened in the sixties and seventies. And I think it did happen now so why I think we all have a charge to do better.

