Transcript for Aug. 6, 1965: Voting Rights Act signed by President Johnson

Three and a half century ago. The first made ruled arrived at James. They did not arrive in grave shifts. In search of a home for freed they came in darkness. And they can change. And today. We strike ways the the last major shock. Of those fears and ancient bomb. Millions of Americans are denied. Right to vote because of their color. This law. Well and sure of them the right to vote there is no room. Our end just. Anywhere in the American minds. There is always room are understand. Toward those who see the old ways from. And to them today I say simply this. It must come thus this is a victory for the freedom of the American make you. But it is also a victory for the freedom of the American nation. Every family across this great and I are searching mind. We'll live stronger in liberty. Will have more splendid in expectation. And will be prouder to be America. Because of the act that you have. That I will sign today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.