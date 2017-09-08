Aug. 9, 1974: President Gerald Ford takes the oath of office

President Gerald Ford was sworn in as president 43 years ago today after President Richard Nixon resigned amid the ongoing Watergate investigation.
0:43 | 08/09/17

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Aug. 9, 1974: President Gerald Ford takes the oath of office
Will raise your right hand and he's after me. I had Gerald. Or do solemnly swear that I will faithfully executed that I will faithfully execute the office of president of the united stated C office of president of the united and will. Under the best of my ability and will for the best of my ability preserve protect and brown. Protect and defend the constitution. And under state city constitution. Of the United States so help me god. Congressional.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

