-
Now Playing: Tillerson: Trump 'wanted to be clear' to North Korea
-
Now Playing: Famous Bill Clinton quotes
-
Now Playing: When US presidents warn other countries
-
Now Playing: Aug. 9, 1974: President Nixon gives farewell address to White House staff
-
Now Playing: Aug. 8, 1974: President Nixon resigns
-
Now Playing: The Note: No vacation from Twitter for Trump
-
Now Playing: The debt ceiling: The basics
-
Now Playing: Senate majority leader vents about Trump's 'excessive expectations'
-
Now Playing: Nikki Haley suggests President Trump tweeted about classified info
-
Now Playing: Aug. 8, 1974: Nixon's resignation speech
-
Now Playing: Government report contradicts Trump on climate change
-
Now Playing: Trump says North Korea will be met by 'fire, fury' if threats continue
-
Now Playing: Trump notes decline in drug prosecution, suggests preventative measures as he receives opioid briefing
-
Now Playing: Tillerson: US weighing response to Russia's expulsion of diplomats
-
Now Playing: Tillerson: US open to North Korea talks once Kim Jong Un holds his fire
-
Now Playing: The Note: Pence makes his loyalty to Trump loud and clear
-
Now Playing: John McCain: In a minute
-
Now Playing: The Note: Russia investigation ramps up with grand jury
-
Now Playing: Attorney General Sessions: 'Leakers will be held accountable'
-
Now Playing: Sessions vows review of 'media subpoenas' amid ramped-up leak investigations