Aug. 8, 1974: President Nixon resigns

In a televised address to the nation, Nixon announced his resignation from the presidency amid the Watergate investigation.
5:25 | 08/09/17

Transcript for Aug. 8, 1974: President Nixon resigns

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

