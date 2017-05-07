Auschwitz Memorial condemns congressman's gas chamber video

More
Congressman Clay Higgins was criticized Tuesday by officials at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum, after the Louisiana Republican posted to YouTube a five-minute video he narrated from inside a former gas chamber at the Nazi death camp.
0:55 | 07/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Auschwitz Memorial condemns congressman's gas chamber video
Now as we mentioned earlier president trump arrives in Poland today officials in charge of one of that nation's memorials to holocaust victims is taking issue with a member of congress. Louisiana Republican clay Higgins an array to the video from inside a gas chamber that was what was once the Ashe kids' birth canal. Nazi death camp the site is now a museum in the video congressman Higgins says the scene solidified his commitment to protect the US from. Evil. To world's smaller place now. You know wasn't war award to. The United States has more accessible. Dare I like this. Horror like this. Museum officials cold I video inappropriate they'll say tweeted a picture of a plaque at ash pits which reads in part you are in a building where the SS murdered. Thousands of people please maintained silence here remember there are suffering and show respect. For their memory.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48447565,"title":"Auschwitz Memorial condemns congressman's gas chamber video","duration":"0:55","description":"Congressman Clay Higgins was criticized Tuesday by officials at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum, after the Louisiana Republican posted to YouTube a five-minute video he narrated from inside a former gas chamber at the Nazi death camp.","url":"/Politics/video/auschwitz-memorial-condemns-congressmans-gas-chamber-video-48447565","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.