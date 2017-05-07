Transcript for Auschwitz Memorial condemns congressman's gas chamber video

Now as we mentioned earlier president trump arrives in Poland today officials in charge of one of that nation's memorials to holocaust victims is taking issue with a member of congress. Louisiana Republican clay Higgins an array to the video from inside a gas chamber that was what was once the Ashe kids' birth canal. Nazi death camp the site is now a museum in the video congressman Higgins says the scene solidified his commitment to protect the US from. Evil. To world's smaller place now. You know wasn't war award to. The United States has more accessible. Dare I like this. Horror like this. Museum officials cold I video inappropriate they'll say tweeted a picture of a plaque at ash pits which reads in part you are in a building where the SS murdered. Thousands of people please maintained silence here remember there are suffering and show respect. For their memory.

