Yet another awkward handshake: Trump with Poland's 1st lady

More
In yet another awkward moment, U.S. President Donald Trump thought the hand extended by Poland's first lady was for him -- and not for his wife, Melania.
0:58 | 07/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Yet another awkward handshake: Trump with Poland's 1st lady
Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48486103,"title":"Yet another awkward handshake: Trump with Poland's 1st lady","duration":"0:58","description":"In yet another awkward moment, U.S. President Donald Trump thought the hand extended by Poland's first lady was for him -- and not for his wife, Melania.","url":"/Politics/video/awkward-handshake-trump-polands-1st-lady-48486103","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.