Transcript for Bannon expected to skip House Intel testimony, sources say

Now to the Russian investigation. There's word this morning that president Trump's lawyers are urging him not to agree to an. Interview with special counsel Robert Mueller sources say the lawyers may be pushing for the president to answer questions. In writing even though he's already said he's willing to talk. This morning concerns growing among president currents a legal team. ABC news has learned the president's lawyers are advising him against sitting down with a special counsel Robert Muller. Sources say the concern is that the president could contradict himself during a wide ranging interview. ABC news political contributor Chris Christie former governor and US attorney for New Jersey. Agrees the president should not sit down with Mueller had the presence in talent and face to face no. My. I don't believe so I listen I don't think there's been any allegations. Credible allegations against the president United States. And I don't think the prison United States and Lester are credible allegations don't believe there are should be sitting across from special counsel the president sees different I don't think he should do that. And I think the administration to cooperative and other ways. But listen two weeks ago the president said he would talk with smaller even under well why would do whatever it. I don't do it I'm looking forward to action yet. They there's been no collusion whatsoever. Refusing an interview with Mueller could set up a court fight prolonging the special counsel's investigation. Another showdown taking shape former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon will not testify today before House Intelligence Committee. Despite a subpoena requiring him to appear. The House Intelligence Committee is conducting a separate investigation from Muller's looking into the Russian interference in the election. Now the committee ordered ban and to return to Capitol Hill this morning after meeting last month. When he refused to answer questions about his time working for trump. He cited executive privilege claim the committee's top Democrat called breath taking. Anti sources close to ban and say the committee has not determine the proper scope of questioning with the White House banning could be charged with contempt of congress.

