Transcript for Barack Obama, Richard Branson Hit the Water in Kiteboard Challenge

President Obama he is even competitive yes I'm vacation he and billionaire Richard brands and one another. To undercut surfing competition seeing. Who could stand up the longest no Branson says mr. Obama spent two days learning to face six he was white he doubts. But then look at us he gets hang event and he beats him fair and square despite all the security around Branson apparently felt comfortable. Grabbing the former president's throat in this photo in the heat of battle but it's nice to see a smile on the former president's face you know you have big fan of surfing. Before he took the Oval Office and Secret Service that yes I can happen for eight more years. They have negative smile is making for some time been there and you have faith you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.