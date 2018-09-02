Transcript for 'The battle is not over': FCC commissioner says on repeal of net neutrality protections

We're gonna talk about net neutrality one of the arguments is as we open up. Four in eviction by the providers. Well it if you're saying that's not a part of the argument has been it is in. Hampering its only innovation and I gotta go to CT here you're I was reading that you ask it. So when you think about what we have govern ourselves under under the 2015 moves is something cut esoteric caught I don't. The communications act and let me tell you what tiger is historically it doing from 1993. Until 2000. We have seen 271. Billion dollars worth of investment. When it comes to mobile brought it under that title so when you talk about Almonte advancement has been it's been. It's it's not been happening and what we talk about the Internet the movement has already been laid out the most apartments. Amount in the nation. Infrastructure investment happen under title two framework no matter how much it's. You need to be protected. Bet what would the Internet service providers should not be your eight withhold the Internet usage. What you need to be protected. That it. You have a monopoly all the toppling of the times a lot that outlines company business group. Thank you that you just have just a few companies oil are relieved York gateway to do. On. Texas. That they have something credible incentives people are watching and it that you see. That we are allowed only companies to act it at them as they will they get the FCC would no longer be the cop on the beat that we're punting. Intentional I got that accident at and amp and you know that would well I think to bit. Federal Trade Commission that has absolutely no background. Questionable authority when it comes to protecting us. I really think it's a potential ripple effect you know nationally the battle is not over that bad is shadow government addressed it's doing. That the FCC does not at the final word and I am so happy with that. Treasure Island.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.