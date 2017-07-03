Transcript for Ben Carson says 'other immigrants' arrived on slave ships

Housing secretary Ben Carson. But under fire for comparing slavery to immigration Carson is the only black member of president trumps. Cabinet and he made the comments in his first speech to Hud employees. There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships worked even longer even harder for less. But they too had attorney. That one day their sons. Toward his grandsons komando has great grandsons. Great grand notice might pursue. Prosperity. And happiness in this plan. Carson initially defended his comments but he later posted on FaceBook that the slave narrative and immigrant narrative. Are two entirely different experiences and should never be intertwined.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.