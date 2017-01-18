Transcript for Betsy DeVos Cites 'Grizzlies' Over Question About Guns in Schools

One final question do you think that guns have any place in around schools. I think that's best left to locales and states to decide. If if the underlying question is I can't say that you can't say definitively today that guns shouldn't be in schools. Well I will refer back to center and C and the school that he was talking about in wop to be Wyoming. I think probably they're act I would imagine that there's probably. A gun in the school to protect from potential grizzlies who president if president trump moves forward with his plan to ban. Gun free school zones will you support that postal. I will support what president elect's does but. Senator if if the question is around. Gun violence eons the results of that. Please know that I I. My heart bleeds and and is out broken for those families that have lost any. Individual. Due to gun violence I look forward to working with you but I also look forward to you coming to Connecticut talking about the role of guns in schools act.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.