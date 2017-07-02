Betsy DeVos' Confirmation Process

Betsy DeVos was confirmed after Vice President Mike Pence cast the deciding vote to break a 50-50 tie in the US Senate. Here are highlights from her confirmation process.
1:23 | 02/07/17

Comments
Transcript for Betsy DeVos' Confirmation Process

