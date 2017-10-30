-
Now Playing: Bill Maher Defends Charlie Sheen
-
Now Playing: Maher to Christine O'Donnell: 'Shut Up'
-
Now Playing: Growing outrage over Bill Maher's racial slur on live television
-
Now Playing: Ex-Trump campaign manager to surrender to feds
-
Now Playing: Ex-Trump campaign manager arrives at FBI
-
Now Playing: What Trump has said about Paul Manafort
-
Now Playing: Paul Manafort: Everything you need to know
-
Now Playing: Rick Gates: Everything you need to know
-
Now Playing: The times Trump has called the Russia probes a hoax
-
Now Playing: Bill Maher: Bad sex lives to blame for sex harassment?
-
Now Playing: Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, Rick Gates indicted
-
Now Playing: Jenna Bush Hager, Barbara Bush dish on what George W. Bush whispered to Obama
-
Now Playing: Trump: 'I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children'
-
Now Playing: The Note: GOP hopes tax overhaul is moment of Zen
-
Now Playing: The Note: For conspiracy-loving Trump, JFK files are a big moment
-
Now Playing: Trump declares opioid crisis a public health emergency
-
Now Playing: Rex Tillerson admires outdoor art with a joke
-
Now Playing: President Trump declares opioid crisis a 'public health emergency'
-
Now Playing: Senate GOP moves to repeal consumer rule