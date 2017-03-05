Transcript for Who's to blame for Hillary Clinton's presidential election loss?

A friend just met a ramp plus a lesson public appearances but what Christiane I'm four and a woman for woman international event. And opened up well watch season as she's not the president right now taken up. I was on the way to winning. Until a combination of Jim colonies letter on October 28 and Russian Wiki leaks. Raise doubts in the minds of people. Who were inclined to vote for me but got scared off. Election on October 27 I'd be your president did we make mistakes of course we did. Did I make mistakes oh my gosh yes I did win more than three million votes then I. I'm now back to being an activist citizens and part of the resistance. So does that public. OK a. After some reasons as to why she overlooked and stuffs are. That's what's the most unimpressed I've been with Hillary Clinton everytime I see her do an interview I'm waiting for a moment where she just doesn't blame any wanton. But herself acknowledges why they lost why. The reason why she lost without her foreign policy at the State Department was a disaster her intervention in Libya outlet to terrorist havens and infiltration of ices. She lost because she picked a bad vice presidential candidate she didn't do proper ground work in states like Wisconsin. In states like Michigan states like Pennsylvania. She lied to people she needed to know we're not a lot pleased about a lot about how this line about people look at what he did not let's let's not. What lies in god what Monica. But you know I'm yeah about it now. That's. Why not just can't have. Director of the houses get no no I was I was in late finishing he had a bet I write I tend to agree I was a little shocked when I saw her say that at first. Because I think there was a moment after the election when so many of us stopped after looking at those pulls in the build up and we we're like what did we miss. In some way they can she might still be missing some of that I think if she had said these both were a part of the problem. But that in this. You know I think right he said it out and I'm actually Ed to she said dean take any responsibility for that and I found that the fact that out of the gates her answer was the Russian thing you call me because. I think there were there were messaging problems she wasn't on the ground a lot of the people that spoke up want. Three million more votes than Donald Trump did so Barmes has not out there. I was investigating trumps Russia ties and it. I've since July and they only mention that this market they mentioned it. It Knox told her it for her. I was I'm Hillary Clinton supporter Koppel what I'm saying if I was disappointed by the inner view. Because to me at this moment what we eat she needed to say was he missed the market a lot of ways there were things we didn't hear. And it some CNN NBC might still not eat she might still be missing. I don't know that she missed the mark Rey I don't know you just an also wants the election because the election isn't Ron by the popular vote it's run by the electoral college and she's a seasoned politician. And she should know that those states. That she skipped out on bill states that somebody go tell that I'm pretty we she's. Because that's what cost of the election added anyway people in this country study elect. It was. FBI director called me what cost her the election in my opinion. Is is is a brushes hacking and what cost her the election is if you look at the stats. People this was I agree with white van Jones and a sense this was a white last there's there been studies 20%. Of people voted because of racism. And I've made after. Here's have a black president there was no way that this woman who want to win. Why the Clinton elected a black president twice because he was a good candidate she was not a good candidate outside is not great yeah. About her my opinion she would have made a great president. She was not a great candidate had waited yeah but she would have been a great president he wasn't interesting. Let's face it Putin wanted to make America great again let's tell. I've been a model about that seemed the most qualified candidate for president that we ever. I think that's not what you. We'll call and they weren't voting on qualifications and that frankly I'm enforcer of the new guy would probably take to Twitter. About all of them conversation if they or have that wasn't quite as he did sweeting that call me was the best thing for her. 'cause he gave her a free pass for her bad deeds I'll bet landing Russia's store it was an excuse Democrats are using and then he just ran a great campaign. You know can I just say that today I just read CNN has putting up that call me is now saying I'd just seen this. And that if he hadn't put that information out about Hillary he felt it would have been catastrophic. On the other hand he didn't feel would be catastrophic if you put out the fact that the Russian connection was under investigation and prosecution which he did not now you can't tell me that that was not a crew. Well IINY. I really OK I think what could be put my car is that there were a lot of even if she lost that have nothing to do with anyone else except for Hillary Clinton is sent back asked. No she did an essay yeah we not only head screwed on Asian that it currently in her. First answer she gave two reasons that the reason I'm not president is because the comb and brush I had an interest Sheehan on the port said. DT getting responsible I'm not think she did take responsibility I think this is multi facet I don't think anyone can speak. Retro actively about what would happen but I think there were late years today but you say so you're saying that of Christiane had asked that question she wouldn't have been noticing the app coming at a gate saying all of me and it was east things she said this end if anything election was not well seventh I would be your I did right right I think she's right.

