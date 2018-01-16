Transcript for Booker slams DHS secretary over response to Trump's 's---hole' comments

What went on the White House. What went on annual wall office. He's profoundly disturbing to me I did an Oval Office many times. And when the commander in chief speaks I listen. I don't have amnesia O one conversations I had in the Oval Office. Going back months and months and months I had individual meetings with the president and I've had group conversations where there was this you said. Cross talk. And why why is it's so important Weis is so disturbing for me why MI. Frankly seething with anger. He we we have this incredible nation. Where we have been taught that does not matter where you're from doesn't matter your colored your race or religion. It's about the content of your character. It's about your values and appeals. And yet we have a language. It from. Dick Durbin. To Lindsey Graham. We seem to have a much better recollection of what went wrong. You're under old. You and others in that room Sutley cannot remember it was more Luther king that said. There's nothing in this world more dangerous. Than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity. This idea that the commander of chief of this country. Who would broad brush news talk about certain nations. And dust cast a shadow over the millions of Americans. We're from those communities. And that you could even save your testimony the region's work were preference by him because they're so hard working and excuse me let me finish Pak became. Let me just raw connection why that matters I'm sure you remember the six words for more present the six Woertz. But he said. After Charleston Virginia last summer when he said they're very fine people on both sides. When the commander in chief speaks. Or refuses to speak. Both words just don't dissipate like mist in the Garrity faster. They become poisoned the give license. To bigotry and hate in our punt for. The commander in chief. In an Oval Office meeting. Referring to people from African countries and Haitians. With the most violent vulgar language. Both link which pastors. When ignorance and bigotry collide with power it is a dangerous force and our country. Her silence in Europe and Easter is complicity. Right now in our nation we have a problem. I don't know 73% of your time is spent on whites promised hate groups. I don't know 73% of your time is spent concerned about the people in fear. In communities in this country sikh Americans Muslim Americans black Americans. The fact pattern is clear the threats in this country. I heart. We're Dick Durbin called me I had tears of rage when I heard about his experience in that meeting and for you don't not to heal that pain part. And that paying. And the dismissed some of the questions of my colleagues. Saying that Lori answer that lot of questions would tens of millions of Americans. Are hurting right now because of what they're worried about what happened in the White House. That's unacceptable to me. North directs in this country. People plodding I receive an up death threats to know the reality. Com book receives must death threats to know the reality Mazie receives about death threats to know the reality. I've got a president unites states office respect. Talks about the country's fortunes. Might fellow citizens. The most despicable manner you don't remember. Can't remember the war to kept a commander in chief. I find addicts on acceptable.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.