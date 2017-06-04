Transcript for Border wall 'unlikely' to stretch 'from sea to shining sea': DHS head

John Kelly is shedding some new light on what president trans border Walt might look like. Kelly told a senate committee it is unlikely that the wall separating the US from Mexico will stretch from sea to shining sea but. He said he is committed. To constructing a physical barrier. Where ever it is recommended and history is unfolding on Capitol Hill today after weeks of fighting over Supreme Court nominee Neil corsets. For the first time ever Democrats are set to block a High Court nominee with a filibuster. Republicans are ready to fire back. With the so called nuclear option changing the rules to confirm course -- but a simple majority vote but even some Republicans are warning of repercussions. What. We are poised to do at the end of this week. We'll have tremendous consequences and I fear that some day. We will regret. What we're about to do. Fact. I'm confident we will. Today's rule change will pave the way for the senate to confirm course it's mostly along party lines.

