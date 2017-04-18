Transcript for A breakdown of President Trump's new 'Buy American, Hire American' executive order

Yeah. Being. And they have it hasn't happened sign another executive order we're gonna tell you what this one means. Break it all down back here in New York I'm on the and joining me here is Rick Klein ABC's political director Heidi and Rick. Haven't you hear the debate topic that they go to break its rail. The president to sign another executive order by American higher American is an aim of this with a purpose. Well two very different orders the general thought is this is about American workers this is a slogan that he talked about pretty console in the campaign trail. One of the first things that he tweeted as president was by American higher American fits in with the broader policy of of saying look. We ethnic American workers seriously if the American manufacturer Acer is that if the look at ways to protect American workers are. Not by American. Which is the federal regulation that most goods and services purchased by the federal government be American made that has been the policy for some time but it's -- all the waivers and the government is famous for. Issuing waivers even in the border wall requests or waivers and there. But so that's one piece of it is the try to strengthen that the other piece is is potentially more controversial hire Americans because this is an attempt to crack down. On the visa system that allows companies certified in the certain skilled workers from outside the country to fill jobs that would otherwise be filled by Americans. And this there's lots of stories on on how this is kind of run amok in people. Companies are able to serve by almost anything they want so this is the start of a a process that try to crack down on that and ultimately to change the visa system in a more fundamental way. Sort of fitting with the immigration reform this is another piece of it in the potential use for the system he's looking to departments that to find ways to tighten those regulations and permit more American workers higher. We should expect that this is a long process that's now yes starting right sort of launching a review we asking her apartment to look into them what's going on right now and figure out where there are inefficiencies. On the buy American fat. This now triggers a 220. Day review right the federal government look across all the different trade deals and and from procurement plans and say where could we be. Buying American products first it's gonna put the onus on the federal government first to follow this practice that that he hopes will seep into the rest of the private community. Network which you can't force private individuals that that survive that way so the idea is does that song on the top and potentially start the business model going. President Bob actually as candidate trump was asked why quite a bit about this because he. You're going to his gift shops or words his hotels in the final lots of things that are not be in the United States. He talked about how hard it was that Getty make America great again at those the United States public frustration about television's that you can't buy here. You just can't buy an American television or that he's you know he's been asked about this quite a bit and ask and didn't comport himself as a businessman in the weighted he's talking about now. As president so I think that's an interest in peace and this is the potential pockets there. The seagate business decisions. Now this also potentially has more cost taxpayers one of the reasons that the primaries would not buy American is you can't find an alternative the cost lasso. It does spur that it action but I this is not happening at this subject will be months or years down the road if at all having an impact it is a policy that exist already. Eight debt it exactly about sports writer getting rid of as many waivers that exists but it the question. Do we think the president may line up his personal family interests we had this policy just for the sake consistency. They're gonna come under pressure to do that now well whether they do it mean he is set in the past the relating to any apologies for using. Not this particular immigration plan proposal at this he's a plant and other pieces of the of the immigration system to try to get his own workers at Marla gophers he's talked. About how hard it is to find people to fill those jobs so. I don't anticipate that it changes automatically what that you would that Trump Organization but they'll certainly be escort there because. As with summit meetings the president you have asked that question how to behave himself of war does is now public and private behavior aligned. And this is as you mentioned something candidate trop gets up all the time and pointed out from the difficulties for the private industry side. On that that v.s that I can't be that hire American side let's dig into battle of epic because. One of the second going to be most. Deeply hit its attack industry yeah right there something like 85000. Of these each one eat these that are more highly skilled immigrants. And the tech he makes use of a good portion of should they pushed back against this right. Yeah they don't like this and they're gonna lobby to keep in place as many. As exist but you know look this system. I don't think anyone would defend the current status quo system every year companies Philippines higher quota within a couple of these and opening up to every it would kind of watches it. To try to get as many folks as possible fell out there will be legitimate case is settled we can't find American workers here. But there's a good reasons for for broadening the labor pool as well and beginning to look abroad to fight people they can do these jobs the labor but the labor market in terms of actually. Out withstanding that the new pressures on this and bringing in the kind of will be there is gonna be definite effect from attacking finance and other industries. Will be its policies these instructions as president a position them. Will they haven't act on his family businesses as well you mentioned tomorrow log out trump winery they make you sit seasonal workers. Who take advantage of these fees yeah act legally completely legally so we'll they had to act on the way the temporary business. So he has not been a user or big user of this particular these programs but there are other visa programs that are tangentially related to this one and the idea of higher American I think is broader than what can you visa program. So I again. It's getting up to him sun's not run the business out of how they decide to comport themselves. But it's not entirely lost on many that if you go to the trump meters to go tomorrow lot go in the clubs in the golf resorts in New Jersey and elsewhere. And you look at the people that it that it hired there are many of them actually are people that are hired under special visa waiver systems that allow people. Foreign workers ovens the United States and take jobs that. According to candidate now president trump would otherwise be filled by Americans. Now. At that together and expect and it actually backed that when he said about that avenue ultimately but. I think I think these things that Cuba the weight but individually. People have shown they showed polls showed that at the ballot box that they will separate. The elephants says they tell them does. These. This business for him as a slow. And the idea quieter Arab American expert re popular now. If people elected to opt back in the right ways that's another story I really feel like. To people form for whom Donald personal conduct business was after they knew this. Back. I think so.

