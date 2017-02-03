Transcript for Breaking down Attorney General Jeff Sessions' recusal

Hey guys I'm on an Abbas live in New York continuing coverage here a little bit of breaking news are bringing you. On this Thursday attorney general Jeff Sessions you just on a press conference recusing himself from any Department of Justice investigations. Into the 2016 at trump campaign of course we know there are a number of things ongoing related to Russia's potential meddling in the India election. And not a lot of ground covered in the press conference there I'm joined here by someone you can Oakley had shed some light on some of that our deputy political director should John Walsh here in New York thanks for being here Shankar thank them. Cadillac questions that nobody have the answers sent. Until we are except. Well we heard attorney general fashion there he's been considered futile for awhile. The timing of this is a little. It raises some questions raised some eyebrows I think it's fair to say news last night just broke that he had actually had contact. We have a Russian official twice during the campaign. Right direction master and as we sign in that confirmation hearing hue with asked directly by senator Franken. About contact with the Russian officially said he had not. What he says it defending himself in just for that a press conference and previously. Is that they were talking about the campaign and so he thought he was being cracked being truthful. But this is why he's why this is create a firestorm. Inning he disclose it during his confirmation hearings even in the weeks after it between little cleanup team. He typically. We just heard John rather talk about the fact that the contact itself may not be have been the problem because we may never know what was actually discussed in -- meeting between. These two officials. But the disclosure is the real problem here he did not he was not forthcoming in confirmation testimony. I'm in front of a senate committee he has denied up until now that any anything on toward. Did happen and even today there's your thrill park scene of word of happening there right move if there is docked about you know that he was to the best of his knowledge and he was as honest as he thought he would be at the time. The way he understood it and. In the question and answer portion. Press conference I thought it was interesting. At when he was asked directly did you discuss the campaign. He pointed out well and Baxter's candy box at PV aids but it he just broke call it network call is it. Nazi war rightly as he can say he didn't remember that. But it's important for our viewers now but this wasn't ten years ago this was during the campaign is with us last year. So. You know it it's very he. In safe language is very careful language. But I think that though another problem for the try administration. Is this drip drip Britain of these Russian entanglements the street is keeps up. Going on on on yes I think he did the right thing when he had Stew back coming out they seeing is recuse himself. Think really they should recuse himself from any sort of investigation that involved a campaign. But I don't think it stops the question some. We should also point out of course he can't comment on any. Ongoing investigation seeking confirm if there's something ongoing so that point that was a part of this conversation as well there was another think coming attention though. When he talked about the fact that when senator Franken with asking him about this because yours the other big question that remains rightist. Was he intentionally untruthful right under folks in that conference that's lighter and Democrats scream about. At this outcry over perjury was perjuring himself or. With misleading purposefully or was knocked but if you with hinting at all to any kind of potential defense in that argument which were I'm sure. We'll continue he testified before that committee in January. On January 10. Of this year he he shared today that he didn't feel. The information that was coming to him was something he heard about before it was new information that there could have been contact between campaign officials. And rationed at administration or officials that's just not true by January 2070 and this was well trodden territory. I mean we talked at its all the time tree campaign. Yes it seems like this have been big mystery state because it is. But it's important to remember that we've been talking about the possible brush and entanglements. Form for months since last you're trying to campaign. Yeah if I have to to confused look coming because if I am genuinely can fit that feel like. At today's press conference while it's you know major step for the administration certainly hit when of his earliest supporters right senator sessions with the very. First sitting senator to endorse. Then candidate trop and was apparently. A key campaign advisor along the way as well so it's it's a bit of a hit for the administration. As well to lose someone like right definitely and also. He's still in office he has not inspector accuses offered it to take to be under this kind of pressure. Good thing especially because just earlier today. The president said that he should recuse himself and that he had total confidence in his attorney general. It's Press Secretary Charles Spicer said mean similar comments that you got nothing wrong should recuse himself. But of course first we're seeing now just sections not taking their advice picking a vice. Of the people inside the Department of Justice he said that he conferred with conferred with his. Advisors there that they need the decision to get. We also this is not going away anytime soon right the other story ABC news I'm could confirm last night that White House lawyers. Have instructed. That aides to the president other White House aides. To retain and preserve any and all material that could be connected to Russian influence in the elections has clearly something that is ongoing. It's it right and and then there's the question what does an independent. Investigation look like will only get a special prosecutor. Slug Democrats and some Republicans now are calling for. That we'll of course X and the story I think with out. At clean independent clear investigation. These questions mobile. You mentioned the special prosecutor phase of praise for a lot of people aren't really sure what that need to something that senator Graham. Had actually mentioned in a recent interview to that made it takes a special prosecutor to get to the bottom of this what look. What it means somebody that's not connected and so this step today from a tree double sessions is the first step so they wouldn't be. Jeff Sessions overseen this investigation which now he. Is close to Iran and even just being credit campaigning without these are questions. Would be close to him. So this would be somebody as independent or outside of okay sky if you still have questions as we did she go to ABC news dot Condit actually fatty fabulous comprehensive. Time line at this is as she's on suspension something that's been trip trip tripping over many many months and were continued stay on top of it. Right here should what are you keeping your eye on next well I think that this question out Russian goldmans and the connection to the campaign and that packing the campaign it's confusing it's. And going on for a long time. But it is undoubtedly he knows. Critical issue facing this new industries and Lott why do you think that's because I think of all the the different strains that go out we don't know. What the connections are right now are there are no connections to act as we thought maybe possibly months and months and months Kabul we know that that's. I think not true there is some sort of connections there we know that that Donald Trump has continuously praise Vladimir Putin training camp the up until now why is that clearly has respect for an eye is are there other. Reasons out there I think that this is a lot of questions. That remain to be answered with all this news breaking it seems like every. She's lost a lot actually don't wanna get hammered out we don't know what that there is yeah that I think that it's clear that there's still a lot of investing that's going to be done. Some laughs thanks for being here shedding some light on these entities thanks I'll let you for joining us to you could always good abcnews.com. For more on this story and others things joining us on on in New York.

