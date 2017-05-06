Transcript for Breaking down today's White House press briefing

Adam Mars Keba combo here at ABC news headquarters in New York we just finished watching the white house press briefing. I'm joined now by two members and ABC news's political team we have Mary Alice parks joining us from the DC bureau. And Catherine falters from the White House north on Mary house I would start with you in regards to this press briefing. You know we have we heard a lot about these tweets the president's tweets. Over the weekend about this ban the travel ban there was a lot of discussion about the use of the word ban and affects your Huckabee Sanders had to respond to a repeatedly saying. I don't think the president cares what you call it. But at other points in the past members the administration have taken great pains to assert that it is not a ban so why is it important. What it's called. You're exactly right you know she made the point of saying that the president doesn't care that it what it's called and it's called the band as active. The courts care a whole lot if he's calling it a band that's been one of essential questions in the legal arguments are the reasons that time after time we've seen this executive order. Struck down judges sitting on. If it is a ban against a group of people one religion. Wonder of people entering this country that it is unconstitutional. And the president just simply does not have the authority to dealing so that is why we've seen. Other folks in that exact podium try to skirt around it try to use a different word try to temper down expectations about what exactly. This is trying really to walk acts such a harsh statement. So again she might say that it doesn't matter what it's called but but the courts certainly Arab exactly what kind of language they're using. It's of the question intent and what the president and as White House is hoping to accomplish. And whether that's okay. And it Katherine another question that that came up that we heard from more than one reporter there at the briefing was it if he was so critical of the second ban why did he not direct his Department of Justice which is under his purview do. To stick with the original band or to come up with something that he was more supportive of could stand behind more strongly. Any insight into that why you would be so critical of his department justice when they take orders from him. Right exactly I think that's the big question here you saw him come out where this morning in. Attacked in his own Department of Justice saying. That he doesn't like this watered down version he looks to expedite this case in the Supreme Court and that he was to move back two is other version he made this argument. Months ago to calling it a watered down. A version of the travel ban so it's clear here what oh which. Ban the president likes he doesn't like the second one out that he signed by the way up with it being made on Twitter is that he's being critical of it that he. Proposed and signed this new executive order after the first one was locked. This one. This that was box has also it's a question to the administration you know how do you. How do you square the president's. The president's pleased with the defense that this wasn't a ban on it is he undermining his own legal case here what what is and Department of Justice. Say about these quickly so that's right and have we heard anything from the department of justice and since this tweet storm began. We have it we haven't heard directly at from the Department of Justice. On this yet I'm sure they're having conversations about it but it's a question and we look forward to hearing from them and and the path forward here. School where the president goes next week with this new travel ban and when it uses. In court here there's a lot of discussion today and and most days about the president's tweets and within that there are certain members of the administration who push back and say they're just tweaked it doesn't matter it's not a matter of policy. However these are statements that are coming directly from the president's mouth to the American people so Mary Alice. Are these tweets effectively policy statements or should we justice regard them as social media as some in the administration suggested. You know people online at a lot of fun with this the last 24 hours their. Taking two triggered some mock up his tweets and put them in the format the style that we see traditional. White House statement. And you know you're exactly right aecom from the president they come from president sitting in the White House so it's hard to Kolb and anything a formal. Presidential statement. And and we've seen the White House sort of walk all over this line sometimes exactly you're sent. Pushing back saying this is just in tweeting taken at his actions not had his words. But in other instances he has announced a major policy from that Twitter handle. So I don't know how reporters and Americans are supposed to treat these tweets as anything but official statement. You is speaking of the tweets this hopefully some of us question about to meet there's another issues that came up but are Jon Karl asked YE trump was picking a fight Jon Karl's words of picking a fight with the London mayor. Over Twitter being critical of his response to this terrorist attack. Catherine I have to ask you to what is the what is the political calculation here in criticizing the mayor of London so soon after 88 fatal attack on his city. A look at the theme. Really like a Smart political calculation here and you asked we were talking about the travel ban he used to this criticism of the London mayor to renew his call for the travel ban and it's a bad news taking it. Widely out of context on that the mayor of London with with telling people not to be alarmed and since he armed police as armed police presence he came out and denounced. The terrorist attacks in and president trump. Just took to Twitter and two to slam him essentially an in renewing his call. For the travel bans some of the political calculus here it was gonna from the White House seems a little bit off a and he's getting a lot of flak. Catherine you know they this is not their first dust up on social media a little over a year ago. Mayor Condit was the mayor of London criticized trump and an accused of being quote ignorant of Muslims having an ignorant view of Muslims. Is this justice Ian trumps most recent tweet just a reflection of a grudge that's been held for over each year. It was a good question because it could be we've seen a lot of tweets from the president that that are a result of grudges as you note. I'm the mayor of London has been critical of is probably an even saying that the president should come over for a state visit until the heat negates this traveled man is so. It quite possibly could be and no he hasn't directly send up a for him. To come out on sweater and attack the mayor of London during a time like this specifically as it relates to the travel ban it could be is safe assumption. I'm moving on to some other news that came out of this briefing Sarah Huckabee Sanders it was filling an effort for Sean Spicer and it definitely interfering in and a second combat itself became a point. Of news she said that the president is not going to assert executive privilege when it comes to call me testifying he's expected to testify in front of the senate intelligence committee on Thursday Mary Alice tell us what we can expect to hear from coming. Well we're not sure what Cummings gonna say but we know some of what lawmakers want to ask there you know there is a long list of questions it is gearing up to be your real blockbuster hearing. In a lawmakers want to know whether or not Donald Trump as has been reported. Actually asked Komi for some sort of verbal loyalty plant. They want to know whether call me believes that Donald Trump in some way tried to. Obstruct his investigation whether he asked him when he was serving as FBI director too it's lowering anyway. Stop or change his investigation. If he thought that was improper if he did why didn't he tell other members of the DOJ. So we're just you know that there are many many questions that lawmakers are chomping at the bit. This is the first time that. That call me will be there testifying as a private citizen no longer. In that role you it's important that just the day before there will be another huge hearing were really kicking off this week you know with that with. McCabe acting FBI director with Rosen Stein that the death acting deputy outing. And attorney general a number of these really high profile. Lawmakers law enforcement that's right law enforcement. Officials talking to lawmakers on Capitol Hill this week really all eyes turned down art. This day the press briefing that we just sides started with an of this infrastructure week and it started with a conversation about some of the initiatives that work. Announced today so let's let's face on those quickly cap are gonna start with you with the privatization of the air traffic control system tell me about these these initiatives. A yes so this is infrastructure we here at the White House you saw today that would it was a very M. The scripted on message event here in the east room at the White House this is privatizing air traffic control. I'm the president argues this administration argues that it will enhance safety. In reduce wait times he said today today we're proposing to take American. Air travel into the future finally now they've. Labeled this as a infrastructure week he's giving speeches on this holding events throughout the week. Here really to shift should the narrative away from the currently testimony on Thursday said today in the eastern he was surrounded. Surrounded by lawmakers now the the point here is that he signed the letter and that the latter still used to go through congress. In be approved here so this is really the beginning stages of this infrastructure plan of privatizing. Air traffic. Air traffic control which which he says will it reduce the wait times for customers. Well you talk about shifting the focus away from coming that is team couldn't have been happy that he and during infrastructure week that that he kicks it off. With this series of tweets and it's if it seems as though. They're all of these distractions and they keep trying to steer the ship back on message oh right and that should be noted that they are trying to steer the ship back on message now while the administration is. Is in naming this infrastructure week but the president isn't tweeting about in fact. I don't think that he's tweeted about infrastructure work he is down infrastructure week wants in his tweet so. There is some frustration that difference and messaging coming from the president Twitter account what he wants the focus on the travel ban. Called me the mayor of London terrorists attacked. Verses what the administration is trying to doing to get big trying to do and get them back on track as it relates to land infrastructure and policy. And where else would we talk a bit different messaging this is something that we have seen over and over and over again with this administration that he'll send his team out to say one thing and then he'll tweet dornin interview say something completely different topic problem is this for them. You know. Really keeps them from getting stuffed dot I was struck at the very beginning of that press briefing here is in his came out she said that. That he's a builder that the that the American people elected. This a builder to be president. They haven't necessarily elected is a legislature or someone capable at this point of getting things done in Washington because it takes moving something through. Through both branches up there on capital held there's this system this constitutional system in place to enact. New bills it's a lot until every time he deflects on messaging every time. He picks up the height with the London mayor or talks about something different what they're trying to get done different than the agendas that. On Capitol Hill it slows them down it keeps them from being able to pass. Lots. And Catherine the other initiative that was announced today it was electronic health records from for veterans and modernizing bats system telling about that's. Right so we actually knew that the VA secretary was going to be in the briefing Graham that talking about an initiative so this is a man the administration has. Talked about a for a little islands and in it was started under the Obama administration eyewitness dozens kind of extreme lines than medical records so. The ones that are at the bee Yang in the one separate pentagon it creates more of a seamless system. Two to make an electronic in kind of an meld them together so that's what the VA secretary. Was announcing here edited to make all these medical records electronic and really expedite. The process and make it more streamlined. And never mentioned earlier we susser Huckabee Sanders this afternoon not Sean Spicer. And she was asked about that she's said that he had been upgraded its fighters and upgraded that he had other duties that he was tending to and that he was just filling in for the day Mary Alice anything notable about the fact that he was not delivering the press briefing today. Well you know this get. To that was back question that we're just talking about about distractions things that keep this White House from passing bills and getting things done from staying on message. You know not only his Twitter account but also this White House shake up constant. In fighting staff changes talk of staff changes. It it really is just another sort of distraction. From wet from the work that needs to be died. In the White House so you know I I don't wanna read too much into whether or not on space it will come back to it that the podium Katherine would surely no more. But let all of that speculation sort of the internal gossip. Just another distraction in a lot of way. Well Catherine jump in on that because we have heard discussion of of some we've heard rumors since because some reshuffling. The communications staff what are you hearing. Yeah I think that's right and I think that the and might dubbed he'd the former comes Specter hit his resignation last week with the sky the start of the office you saw. It's on to being lax on camera briefings he saw his and department heads coming out and being on camera briefings and and Sean doing them off camera that was there's Sanders since the stories of the sound shake up since might he left here last week last Friday this isn't first on camera briefing so. Read too much into it there's been some chatter about. Sean you know is saying I don't wanna do the briefings as much anymore organ that we're gonna let their Sanders even more than ever on immigrant but there's no there's no real. Signal from the White House that this will become more permanent thing in as you know the president's office said. I wouldn't do press conferences every two weeks I want to do this myself so food as we may be seen the president instead of anybody on. That would certainly a phase. It out and let it. Ever marry Alice thinking about that much for your time as after. But Morris give a combo at ABC news headquarters in Europe of course we always have much more politics and world events on abcnews.com. Please tendon and we'll see tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.