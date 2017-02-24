Transcript for Breitbart Senior Editor Joel Pollak talks Bannon's relationship with Trump

Election Day makes it took the website right Clyde from a fringe conservative news sight to our most powerful media outlets in America. And a former boss Steve Bannon we met him today. Is now chief White House strategists right now we're joined by senior editor at large and co author of the book. How trump won the inside story of a revolution jolt Pollack welcome Joseph Huff. Right. Right fart news senior editor at large belly entitled to have that new bid with bright but the website has been described. As a platform for the all right a some people say white supremacists. Well. How would you describe it. Right right news is a conservative website and we have a very diverse group of editors and writers. I'm the orthodox Jewish former editor in chief senior editor at large so. Not exactly an actor just as we call that fake news a fake news description but we are weapons they're eight minutes is up. What I said yes I guess I'm not a star. Not but of the article say it goes it's absolutely had to explain this headline Bill Kristol Republican spoiler renegade GO you're Cilic. White it was written by. David Horowitz whose one of the most prominent Jewish conservatives and he was criticizing. Bill Kristol for a not being Jewish enough so it was the opposite of what people described. And we have. More than a dozen Jewish people working a bright or including the CEO CEO we have black writers Hispanic. Asian so what are say whatever you don't what do you think is the rise of anti semitism abound in this country you know I'm really glad the media finally woke up to this phenomenon because it started quite a long time ago. Hung before Donald charm ran for president. Particularly California where I live on college campuses there's been a rising tide of anti semitism linked to. Far left wing criticism of Israel and it's very tough to be Jewish students and these campuses nowadays. But mostly there that seems to me this is a flurry of them since try this and I think the media just woke up and noticed that this is a problem. And I think that I feel very proud. That Donald Trump not only is one of the most pro Israel presidents that we've ever had. But that his daughter Yvonne cut tonight. Will light the seventh candles just like my wife will and and bring in the savage and to me that something extraordinary. In American history different that phrase I'm on my best friends and Joey shouldn't it's meaningless really you can still be an anti semite and have Jewish relatives it's different. I agree with you and people say my friends are Jewish doesn't mean I don't black by friend but when your closet. They might just. About keeping at it because that would pickles and president Bannon and he let White House chief strategist. The former Enron executive chair right Bart people have called him everything from a Nazi to a races he's made negated statements. They called what white supremacist sympathizer. What is your response Heidi how do you work for someone who has ever detection well. None of that is true that's more fake news and even people who so everyone got lie yes Steve is a fantastic guy I worked with him. For six years and he can be very tough and an argument we star you all the time over any kind of policy issues. Did dial back the up here you know you you. Bring data and stock dietary we'll have got yeah but. Absolutely a fair minded person brought some people believe what went when he makes these negative statements as he just lowlands dry socket at me. Are your friends there's a laundry list I'm sure I can get you caught I haven't I headline from bright bright spot. Birth control makes women unattractive and crazy dilemma craze idiom. See how it you've shifted the goal post now so it's gone from Steve Bannon says things to all there was a headline. Steve Bennett has not said bigoted things Steve Bannon is having and he is what the map not why not I've often argued. Not accidental contact a long time ago to brag art I know Steve I'm often argued that you know you can disagree with and it's tough to disagree with him because he's he's a very strong had a god I've often said I don't believe lesbian anti semite or racist or any of those things just about got up. Op he's tough golf so you don't know about you better you better be prepared yet as far as at NC but I question about Steve which is that. Steve is from what I know of him kind of a boss he does like to take control he does like to be. Kind of in charge and I see a lot of what's coming out from the Tron campaign now a lot of the focus seems to be about. Going against the media establishment that is Steve's main focal point isn't safe to assume that Stevens kind of running Michelle. Well. I don't think Donald Trump. Takes orders from anybody so I think Donald Trump is very much in charge. I think that Steve Bannon and Wright's previous do get along I think you'd and that I do think they get along I guess I don't didn't look like that of this thing we showed today. It looked like he was gone like this and it. Like you know. I can clear something up sticks to. It's just a guy that's enough just to clarify Steve never touched my life. Haven't had a previous. Yeah yeah YouTube co wrote a book called how trump won the inside story of a revolution that you say. That the biggest reason he won the election was because he defied the media. He received more free air time than any other candidate in American history did he define them or did he conned them. Okay. He answers yes. He certainly pulled a few tricks on the media the most notorious of which was when he. Call the press conference and everyone came there they were gonna hear him talk about Obama. And his birthplace and he spent half now or rolling out one military leader after another talking about what a great commander in chief is going to be NN and last tech ten seconds he says. Oh and by the way Obama was born in Hawaii and the Netherlands and I'll you know we got fooled again we've gotten. Condor whatever but he got all that free air time for half an hour it was like a free TV commercial across the country. He was very clever he knew how to reel them in and do that but the bigger part of it was. Going over the heads of the media speaking directly to the American people through Twitter through rallies he did that and and I think the most news or he's a liar as you do admit that. Protect LG BTQ community and he just miss holly didn't act protected politician they all live and live now I get my. But no because. We often have this conversation about the media and media bias and people don't understand I seat went when they're talking about the media and opposition party I understand why that appeals to a majority of Americans were dissatisfied with the infield media has betrayed them. Can you speak a little bit too that about the part of the country that feels that media. Has basically been a force for alignment with the left and now the effort is to try to balance that out you speak to Arnold. No this is really well this is a real topic this. There was a guy who showed up at the inauguration on generates financed with a big sign that said I don't know any Russians and Hugh is sending out as a message the media that we voted for Donald Trump we like Donald Trump. This Russian thing as fake news we have real support for him back and I think. That many Americans feel overlooked and look Donald Trump won because he went behind the blue wall he spoke to enter this into that he's a Democrat Mexicans pay for the yeah. At Seattle University told us out Wednesday that found 52% of American voters trust the media. More than president shop till they have back fired. There was another poll last week on Fox News that showed that 45% trust fund and 42%. Trust the media so you don't do you know why don't. I think the question is is is really pertinent witches. Do his supporters have buyer's remorse and I think. Far from that I think they feel like this is what they wanted this is what they're getting. I think that the rest of the country is still trying to figure out how to personal trumpet certainly has voters are a 100% down right okay. Whenever. I didn't say. Why would you say that the media is the enemy of a of the people. That is the slippery slope to fascism I'm just saying I.

