Either walk into the briefing about ABC's Rick Klein joined here by Johnny public our political team. We'll be joined by some of our correspondents at the White House in a few minutes. I'll you just heard Sarah Huckabee Sanders brief the press. On the eve of of if visit that he's about to pay two the storm ravaged region southeast Texas in Houston. Tomorrow over the weekend do we some things maybe that he didn't do before. We want to get down to the region right now it's it to join Victor up canned or ABC news correspondent. Who was there at the Houston convention center and and Victor what is the sense there. It is it move out today are people. That feeling any sort of optimism in the folks you're talking about today about the potential for things that to dry out to get back into the room with back to the normal lives. Rick things have changed dramatically here at the George. Running around all over the place at this point we were here where they were just a few hundred people coming in here the first day that it opened up as a Red Cross shelter. Then we watched it swell up to nearly 101000 people the last number here that we just got from the Red Cross about 17100 people left here a lot of people out. Some have gone back to their homes could amount of gun back but families are. Loved ones friends whatever might be the case things now a lot more organized and yes spirits are much higher here right now part of the reason I just mentioned this kids running around. Well a lot of them are actually getting visits from Mickey and Minnie Mouse some getting the other faces pay their balloon animals being made. The Red Cross doing what they can hear a lot of people up partnered up to help out make this whole process just. A little bit more enjoyable for everyone involved here one more thing the Red Cross is also helping with the next steps of stuff that. People might have forgotten to grab whatever emergencies calming things like your driver's license or children's birth certificates the Red Cross is now. Taking those steps to make sure that those people get those documents that they may not of god. Something else is happening here it's of the convention center. Right over here. FEMA has now set up shop that being here for the last few days. And so far roughly thirteen hundred people have signed up for FEMA assistance. And right here on the ground they're able to either sign up check their status updates and they can talk to FEMA representatives personally personally to get that 101 attention. Obviously the goal is to get. Permanent housing but for right now they've been putting people up in apartments there's been talk about some may be short term rental store and stuff like that. But that is the situation here we also just learned what more notre want to point out that FEMA has named Michael heard has the coordinator for part B recovery. Burns or to support if a hurricane city in the 2011. Alabama tornadoes break. Victor it's nice to see some better scenes out of the convention center of you bring up theme out what is the sense that that you're getting from people was an orderly scene from what we're seeing. From afar people so far satisfied with what they heard and seen. From the federal response. Every situation is different as you can imagine some people have just lost their homes entirely. Others are you know that they're having they appear to have inspectors that they can sending a check out on their homes to go see. If your homes or even accessible what their long term process might be here. So far it doesn't look like a pretty orderly process that people do see I don't wanna you know how to arrest everyone in just summarize it that way but right now it does seem like. People have been getting their questions answered FEMA got here on the ground quickly as I mentioned they've been here for three days are ready. I've asked about this too so far no talks are setting up any sort of trailers are manufactured homes or anything like that. All right Victor candor we appreciate your hard work all through this very tiring week a lot of important stories and a lot of work to be done thank you. We're gonna go over to the White House now Cecilia Vega joining us up fresh out of that briefing room over heard about the broken record response that had to do. With doc a little bit of news Cecilia. You were in the Oval Office earlier will play that in the moment but will what's what's your sense now how they are. Wrestling with this we're hearing that there's going to be an announcement on Tuesday a lot of forecasts here but not a lot of details yet. Yes exactly Rick you know that people talking to in the White House outside the White House aides say that this has played in real time this is. A decision that does not like it adds finalized. At this point and frankly it's a decision that that has kind of back and forth inside the Oval Office as to what they're going to do exactly how far they're going to go. With doc I mean right down to when they're going to actually accounts at the president is I was in the oval today as part of the pool the group of reporters the small group of reporters covering president. Daily events and I asked the president. Whether he's made a decision doc and he said that the decision will com will be announced. He aimed at every day he said it woke up Saturday and Sunday it could come Monday. And Sarah Sanders just in his referring house actually this decision will be announced. On Tuesday. You know she said that this is a decision is weighing heavily on this president that is something he has said. In the past that that this is a really tough one for him. I asked the president when I was in the Oval Office today also whether these dreamers should be worried. And he didn't answer that question his answer was I love dreamers we love dreamers we love everybody. So I can tell you this dreamers are very worried right now as are many in the immigrant community documented or undocumented. There's a real fear right now over what the consequence what the consequences. Of this decision will be among those options on the table you know we we could be seeing this White House basically take a backseat to say let this play out quirk. We could see the White House come out and ask congress to do something. On this we could see an old outright repeal everything is on the table right now again when it reiterate this is a decision that is still being made. Not yet formalized and as you said one with very few details from this podium here. It's Zell wanna play which at the interaction in the Oval Office kind of interesting behind the curtains are you there is a pool reporter you're there for not related reason you have an opportunity to toss that. A question to the president he can choose to engage or not he chosen engage a little bit today take a look. Do you think docket is illegal. Even doctors sometimes both. Sunday Saturday. Ladies will be much. Clearly Cecilia plea -- I have an interested in what you what else are hearing from folks because it does seem like there's things that are shifting not just the timeline for the president's own thinking we've heard so much about heart. We hear anything from SARS and is about what that actually means but it does appear the president is looking for something short of an Al outright revocation. Yeah and it. It was interesting Amy show that behind the scenes are I didn't realize we had that camera angle of that was the second round of questions I was in the Oval Office priced it's at that second time as when I asked him whether he believed doc it was illegal and and he wanted to engage frankly. He reached didn't that excuse me and ask me again I ask questions street two different at least two or three times at least three times. And and he didn't answer that question of whether he believes stock is illegal he had elaborated on dreamers and saying that he loved dreamers a matter earlier. Of and I was in the Oval Office the president. I was asked by David New York back in January whether dreamers should be worried and frankly he said dreamer shouldn't be worried. And that he loves streamers and that these were good kids for the most part was his words. But you know as cirrus enters the one thing cirrus Anders did say the Wendy deal she did elaborate on everything was today was that this is. A decision it weighs heavily on this president. And that's something he himself has set an and I believe that that this is a tough. He's in a tough place on this one is based were very much want him to repeal the so bomb era. Regulation no rules on dreamers that they basically have status that they can work and and they pay taxes. And his base but want that to be done with and it will want that to be will want. Very much on document kids young people on the street this group of dreamers should be. Among those who are eligible and should be deported in this country. And on the other side you've got Republicans like Paul Ryan or that you. Tell our telling the president outright they very vocal that this is something he should not do that this will damage a very large pool of people in this country 800000. Dreamers just about. In this country so I the president has a very big decision on his hands and Rick you'll find out what that decision is the White House says on Tuesday. Crises ABB every day along Kuwait's is leaving a thank you so much and I appreciate your work on on this story many others think this idea. It is so Johnny again the duke president the White House going out of their way to to try to telegraphed as a wanna wanna show. I ever want something that's happened yesterday on the ground at Texas are. Our colleague Jonathan Karl from our from our chief White House correspondent had an opportunity to talk to vice president and it's about this issue about the age of dot and the dreamers Nikola. And it doesn't look we're gonna have that deputy right now the Johnny I feel like this is up a political. Vice for the White House because you have your base you have the president split personally on this. You have the reality that that members of congress and out of as a community and CEOs the tech community they're all seem much different reality than the basis. Absolutely you definitely see that the White House and and the president Pressley is between a rock and a hard place in this he's got his base. Who you know he you'd seen some of the things some necessities take indeed the Joseph Arpaio pardon. You know some would view those as policies that are sort of old sort of homage is who's based interest Fordham. On this. You know you have this group. Republican senators you know. You can go third Jeff flake Lindsey Graham you have the usual suspects that they you have someone like a Thom Tillis who aren't hatch and an order hatch who aren't. Necessarily the ones that always you know are quick to criticize the president but are ones they're really putting him in a position he needs to be very careful about how he approaches this issue Imus for. When a move to some other headlines this congress in the back next week. A dealing with fallout of this this announcement coming on Tuesday just as they returned along with government funding the debt ceiling Perry is September tax reform and all the rest. Key question that's out there now is does the White House and by the president's threat. To potentially shut on the government over the before wall we've seen some reporting out there and we've talked of tickets are lawmakers say that's not a good idea let's not do this particularly after Harvey. The White House today saying that's still the president's intentions clear about this but the question Johnny becomes how much of its activists when they're the only ones talking. I mean these concerts Anderson right there saying you know that's she didn't say that the president's position was not you know it's still an above wall instinct in the vice president has yet writing us that they're not backing off that position and Ivan you've seen. Republican lawmakers you have represented Tom Cole from Oklahoma say. Threats are not a good way to governance it's not good politics and human wants are saying Mr. President this is in the apprentice. You know you can't bully people and into getting your way in this is. You know an issue where you've seen the White House so cautious about the the images and and wanting the president to be sort of a comforter in chief but. You know this could very quickly sort of you know get into a quagmire politics that the panel to the White House fully anticipated. And kittens that battle's going to be his choice along because it at this point you've got Democrats or Republicans also lets on the government let's move this awful how to fight over the border wall. Another day and of these and who's out to the eighties is another calmly letter mysterious letter that we do know about before. Lot of reporting we confirmed up portions of it as well that right now to rent director Mueller over the independent counsel office is reviewing this letter. That was issued. It internally only never went out with prepared a we are told by Stephen Miller topping pizzas in the present at the request of the president. Making the case for the firing of team's home. This of course before the Justice Department me those recommendations. It would. Kind of change the tide line a little bit and should be very clear that the president. One of the higher on the regardless of of the Justice Department this is potentially damaging not not like if they would learn anything now today outside of what the president's lawyers are saying. But this just gets to his mind sat right around that time. And and you in and you susser Sanders they're very sir prepare for that question and and ready for it I'm ready with a response to you can just I mean I'm sure the White House is not eager. Two you know as we go into the fall to return sort of to this Russia storyline being you know you know a central focus comment you can tell. The White House has much more focused on you know how do we make sure that we are projecting. An image of strength and unity and I am sure you know this story coming out. You know is just another reminder that that this is always something that's sort of going to be hanging over their heads written in regardless of of what else is in the news cycle this is always going to be a story in the gun and interest. On and I thought the White House officials about this before they ate its hi Amy of these leaks. Kills them it it drives them nuts because they feel like. This is -- playing politics brightening the media is that it in cahoots with this special counsel's office which you know what whatever we know the motivations of the leaks on this. But it's it's contributed to this stricter right where you see these new revelations and it seems like the Lawler pros expand lobsters long way. And they're going that next week as well there rough. All right we're gonna close it out with some final thoughts here as we head into a holiday weekend. Much different week than any we've seen in awhile course dominated by the Harvey Harper's but equivalent. You know I would semi final thoughts. He's gonna North Dakota I think next weekend and really targeting those states that may really matter and tween teen I think that's a big. Storyline to follow we still don't really know what the president's impact on the mid terms it's going to be but I think you seem very willing to engage in certain races and and really pick favorite. Yeah and the fact that he just was in Missouri making up its taxes it's they're circling this. I remember when when George Bush George W which after is reelected he made a similar kind of cross country to council's security he went to. Written red state Democrat and then there's the same idea these people that would fuel well pressure which can work out but that's our pre tax. For me. The the volume. Human beings that the White House has the deal with a lot has actually increase rather exponentially in what otherwise rather slow week he says that the storm. That a deal with funding. He can do that or not to that what you're seeing this engine it loaded up. And it seems to me like we are going to be headed for Ares buried its September. Where a lot of the choices are going to be president that does he want application or not so far which they'll sell in Gloucester was still in the president up that an. Are right that does it for this edition of the briefing room will be back next week. Whenever this week. As always watch just write your ABC news. Yesterday.

