-
Now Playing: The Note: Trump takes consequential steps on Iran deal, health care
-
Now Playing: Khizr Khan Talks Divide Between Sessions and President-Elect Trump
-
Now Playing: Trump doesn't support bipartisan health care plan after all
-
Now Playing: Trump's words spark anger
-
Now Playing: 'The Briefing Room': Health care, taxes and Gold Star families
-
Now Playing: WH: There are no recordings of the president's calls with families of fallen service members
-
Now Playing: Rep. asks Trump to 'bring a transcript' to prove what he said to widow of fallen soldier
-
Now Playing: We're not prepared for future election interference: Attorney general
-
Now Playing: Trump feuds with John McCain
-
Now Playing: 'Give me a break!': Attorney general after grilling from senator
-
Now Playing: Analysis of Trump's meeting with Senate Finance Committee on tax overhaul
-
Now Playing: Attorney general grilled over cutting federal money to Chicago
-
Now Playing: Trump denies telling widow of fallen soldier, 'He knew what he signed up for'
-
Now Playing: Attorney general says he has not been interviewed by special counsel team
-
Now Playing: Attorney general questioned about Trump's pardon of Sheriff Joe Arpaio
-
Now Playing: Attorney general defends latest travel ban
-
Now Playing: Trump warns McCain: 'I fight back'
-
Now Playing: Trump switches position on health care subsidies
-
Now Playing: Trump sparks backlash with message to soldier's widow
-
Now Playing: The Note: Spotlight turns to Sessions on Russia probe and Trump's executive privilege