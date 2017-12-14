Transcript for 'The Briefing Room': Tax deal, Omarosa Manigault resignation and Paul Ryan rumors.

And welcome to the briefing room Monday BC's meg and Hughes at the Pennsylvania Avenue team I'm joined today writes with terror Paul Mary. Our White House correspondent Mary Alice parks or political reporter and ladies we have a huge news day today look. We're learning more from that White House briefing right there about Palmer rose's dramatic departure from the White House. We had a huge vote on Internet rules and for an the FCC today and the tax reform bill. Which house and senate negotiators are trying desperately to get across the finish line I want it bring in our Alley Rogen. From Capitol Hill to give us the very latest on that Alley we're hearing that this bill now may be on life support that there. Some key Republican senators who may not be behind it anymore. Wild changes in these last few minutes actually this bill's. Fate was we thought sealed that then in the last few minutes it's it's fate if currently now on. I'm that VOA watch we've learned that senator Marco Rubio is saying he cannot vote for this bill as long as it contains. A child tax credit that he believes is not generous and not. You act rubio staying that he won't support this bill we already have senator Bob Corker who has said he will not vote for the bill. The Republicans can only afford to lose two senate Republican votes and so passive thing so if they lose one more. This bill is dine and senator Michael Lee. Has also been very vocal in terms of the child tax credit along with rubio we haven't certainly not yet but if he's a note this thing debt. And Allen were still trying to figure out exactly what's in it and I Anderson were supposed to be seeing some final language may be tomorrow. What can you tell us that we now know. Has been agreed upon. Hamad and we X. The final draft of this bill if the agreement between house and senate negotiators to be out tomorrow but we are seeing some of the broad outlines. That have been hammered out chief among them you're going to see the top rate income tax rate for the highest earners go down. So that's something that is slightly different than what house and senate negotiators are working on previously. The corporate tax rate also goes down from 35%. To 21%. Folks will be able to deduct from their mortgage payments up to 750000. Dollars. Folks also be able to. Deduct up to 101000 dollars in state and local taxes that's going to help folks in some of those highs seen. High tax states like new York New Jersey and California. But again. Nothing as as sponsor and you're saying nothing is agreed to until everything's agreed to we expect to see that final bill out tomorrow with votes scheduled for early next week. And obviously the stakes are are huge for the White House here is Sanders taking some questions on this today sounding upbeat. I mean they've been desperate for a women are talking about this for weeks that we've been talking about the fact that there's a difference between a legislative victory. And a political victory and I wonder if some of those senators who are now teetering. Are worried that this is just too hard of a sell back com. And an Alley while you're still with us thank you wanna bring in another big story on Capitol Hill today I. Is speaker Ryan fending off reports that really seem to come out of the blue that he may be. Not around for very much longer insert standard said ask answer some questions about that today what can you tells what are we hearing from Ryan's office. The Politico is reporting that Ryan plans to step down from speakership after 2018. But his obvious is pushing back on that hard they say that it absolute. Fabrication not true at all. But they didn't really give any guidance about how long he wants to stay on so. Will have to stay tuned to see whether or not he says anything more on this but. Look the parlor game that speculating on when speakers are going to step down is a time honored tradition in Washington. Coming back. Through all kinds of speakers but right in particular is in such an interesting spot right now. He's trying to get the ball down the field with his key. Priorities that he's been trying to do you since he was a staffer up here he was an intern on the hill. These are things he's devoted to tax reform entitlement reform you can imagine that if he gets these things die in it by the end of his speakership. But he ended 2018 he might say okay it's time to hang it that he's got kids that are about. A couple years from going off to college so he set a lot about how he wishes he were around them more so all these things do seem to kind of fit together but for now. His office is saying there is no bullet it. Need to these rumors. Elliott like that we I've been on a number of speaker watches and you've been on the number of speaker ought to think he sent a time honored tradition it is it is the thank you for joining us from the health care what turned you on. What this stunt any speaker Ryan resignation or ouster would mean for the president. Well the president and stick to write an had a pretty rocky relationship off the. He's a beautiful whipping boy for trump I've heard from aides that he can get really testy with Bryant. Putting him on speaker phone and often blasting him in front of other aides demanding loyalty demanding. You know more support. Bryant has been walking a really. Thank got tight rope essentially since this president. Came on he is you know chosen some really controversial unpopular positions he's really been dividing his party. Yen but it is a day they've managed to patch up their relationship. And she's starting today you know make ground with Mitch McConnell as while also I think that. Trump would be having to deal they knew her senate and sad. You know he had particular personalities so happy. Ahead and write a clever transition near the White House we know we'll be dealing with a new person in whoever I'm are rose's replacement is going to be if favorite place and this was never a job in the White House to port director of communications for the office of public liaison. They may not talk for her name. And now they're taking a lot of questions about what her departure will mean for diversity in the White House exactly where the other question that was interesting was why she sang until January 20 if her back you've basically been about to get access to small parts and the compound what is she doing for the next three weeks that they couldn't even give us any Eck explanation of what works she's wrapping up right. That's right and actually have our Cecilia Vega now joining us from the White House she was inside that everything Cecelia what would your takeaways when it comes to this whole onerous a situation. There's a big question for this White House here that Sarah Sanders wasn't actually able to answer insight is. Who's in charge of African American outreach now for this administration. You know Syria was asked directly. How many African American members of the senior staff existed she couldn't get a number she said. She's very proud of the diversity on the staffing I've got to say it's it's it's a pretty clear observation you don't see. A lot of ethnically diverse faces in this administration at least. It at least at the senior levels I'm certainly the president's. Cabinet has a few faces that that they would point to absolutely but. He onerous. For better or worse I loved and hated a universally in this administration and outside. Was in fact the only African American face inside the room in many occasions and so. You've got to ask now who plays that role who raises issues who brings up questions. Behind closed doors and in these meetings here in this administration. The White House so far doesn't have an answer. And and we heard from onerous or self on Good Morning America this morning we're also going to be hearing from her again on special edition of Nightline this evening. Cecelia what we have you with us. Can you just tell us. We're going to be hearing from this woman if for some time I believe she she hinted that she has a lot more to say and she's going to be on the staff until January 20. What do you think we can expect from her. Anything and everything. Yeah we're talking about tomorrow's here at the moment with one name. A lot. It's anybody's guess she says that there were a lot of things that she heard here in the White House that made her uncomfortable. Angry unhappy. About hearing that has made her question I think some occasions in and instances it. Events that she's been a part of she's not. Elaborating at this point. She still is on the payroll here it sounds like until January 20 in which is the question another question White House is an answering his. Why are taxpayers paying for that if she's not. She's resigns and not actually working here wire wire taxpayers footing the bill for another month Sosa another lingering question. But look the White House is that they're not necessarily concerned they'll everybody will wait and see what Amoroso has to say she is promising. A big. Big story to tell perhaps that's her reality television background that she's tapping into there. We'll all want me or make you so much for joining us very busy day at the White House we appreciate it. And moving on yet another huge story today for wonks. Net neutrality this word that every time it gets brought up some people in the newsroom friends I'm kinda into it I guess I was watching. It's a net neutrality these Internet rules that. It depending on who you ask some say would allow Internet service providers. To block or changed it have preferential treatment for some web sites over others. Got knocked down today three to two vote party line vote there's also some drama the whole room was evacuated some kind of security threat right before the vote. Itself on sip you know I think it's interesting that here in Washington we ops answered shyly from this issue it's been really. Politically toxic and out and like you said sort of seen as walk he would technical. But when you get outside and TC. People are really engaged on this I think are leveled at an eighty politicians are only now starting to understand. She huge grassroots organizing around this issue halls to Capitol Hill calls. To local elected officials there's a segment of the population that is very worried about how this could impact small businesses and especially small tech businesses yes. Mostly you know our generation that is for concerned about this and I think you can also see about. Along party lines how people are rooting based on you know net each Audi us. But I space in Brussels it was a huge issue in era I mean you're still struggling with just. Actually it they're so overly regulated. You know the entire contents geo blocked blocked by country even other about the same distance estates but it's it's not something that we're grappling with there's an extreme of what you're pats and then. The next extreme which is obviously no regulation at all. Break and when it comes to how these regulations and he first of all you've got this tax reform bill which has the impact Ian could potentially impact. Every single American you've got into this now these new net neutrality rules being knocked down. In that reform that deregulation. Could impact every single American this is going to impact our economy this is going to impact the business environment. So I eat it for me looking forward. It in the year ahead in the years ahead. It's going to be last journal this. It's going to be on the -- people in think tanks the number crunchers to really see because we've gotten some very very different prognostication. About what. These things are going to mean for people and are going to affect people. But house and everyone has a different number and a different figure and it's a matter really digging into and finding you know what sources are credible who's got that he's got the right figures. And any other final spots we're going into in as I mentioned this is going to be maybe the year ahead. But now we're looking at the weekend and its president trump leaves for Florida. December 20. So the countdown begins for less than a week away what are you guys watching. You know I think that everyone is still watching what happens in Alabama. I was struck bears their standards said you know the president likes. Democrats have Jones. That was not a parent the days leading up to the election that's Sheila are in danger I danger and that basically tried to paint him as a crazy liberal that their from the podium Sasha is essentially trying to make nice. I was struck by the fact that Doug Johnson selfless trying to make nice with the White House before he gets to Washington saying that he was really looking forward. To sitting down in the White House so fat per hour move it was a Smart race had entering that. That talk isn't popular absolutely was very much acknowledgment that the majority of the people that he will be representing voted for the current commander in chief. So maybe some potential for bipartisanship between. Those two men or at least a changed in tolerance. Clearly a lot of Republicans are going to be dissecting the numbers out of there and secular decent sort of which stories in which topics and which policies really. Are dragging people's interest in bringing them to the polls I was down Alabama and did not have won. Voter talk to me about taxes note saying I'm placing some of though because I'm concerned about that legislation. The FBC generals came up obviously big items like health care education still reeling at the front and center people's minds there. I would agree with that I think there's just so much out conflicting information that people are sort of thinking that the tax bill be watched. Maybe he'll end up paying a little bit more local state maybe that federal income tax of balance it out you know there's there's only factors they're in. Likely joining me keep right keep writing all over this bill. And until the last men and so I think voters are just so confused by what they are seeing right now and they feel more power buy things that are hard to catch tangible and. And I know for sure is that it's gonna benefit corporations and that part is not popular yes. I think one of the things I'm going to be watching. I was surprised to be saying this but that this. Billy has turned into and they don't like it and get this morning it was all about doing that the number crunching houses going to impact you what does this mean for state and local taxes. What's in the village we eat we still don't. You know have the finally answer they air but at this hour do they have the votes to actually get this across the finish signing. Obviously the president using this Christmas time this is going to be a Christmas presents. He's really set the bar that the deadline is Christmas. Well we'll see you will the president actually he decides to start his vacation all the later on yeah probably try to get his fellow lawmakers to step in and actually pushed its power to move Christmas exactly where he wanted to Kristin had Louisiana's. Your problem for when the president's tried to set a hard and fast deadline and a collective media CEO we do and frankly that's just not always how Washington works and I will say that it. We heard speaker Ryan re injury the president's promise yesterday that February people are gonna start seeing the impact of tax reform in February sell. Stay tuned and obviously can get all the latest updates and abcnews.com. Thanks for joining us in the briefing room.

