Transcript for 'Briefing Room': Trump's health care bill flatlines

There and welcome to the ABC news briefing room you just heard Sarah Huckabee Sanders Applewhite has but he only hurt you didn't see here as is that the new normal. I'm joined here in our newsroom by Johnson to she who covering Donald don't want anyone from that first ask Laura escalator ride all the way 22 today interpreting so much of what's going on over at the White House. And falters one of our White House reporters in tracking all the numbers around this and covering all of these briefings and over at the White House ABC news chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl who was just in the room also got some time with the president himself. Which we're gonna get Cuba Jarvis is a big day because it's an aide that we can declare yet. Death to not just 12 different here the White House position. On the Ares yet. And of course we've on the numbers we've seen a map on Capitol Hill. The replacement efforts are also dead so have you got the official diagnosis in from the White House about what alive what's and what it. In here. Yet we do we actually got that very emphatically from the Press Secretary actually from the president as well earlier. But from the principal deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders who I saw it you did not operate I saw her because I left there in person. Video Q and but we are allowed to walk. But there I actually in the room you're able to the and she was in fact standing at the podium weight she gave the diagnosis. And that diagnosis this wreck it is the Democrats. Who killed. The Republican health care plan that may surprise you because. As I think you've probably seen the Republicans it turns out control all the senate and the house. I believe to be the case. Am I was all my dear so and here's what she said it and and and you heard this here. She said. Specifically how the president. He is not going to own the failure of obamacare the failure of obamacare I think rests solely on the shoulders of Democrats. They created the program. They pushed it through they made this legislation happen they need to own the failure of it. And she made it clear they it was that Democrats. Who were to blame for this failure to repeal and replace it is not a single Democrat would come along and support this Republica. So absolutely. So guys. They never even try it. I mean I think it did it was never an effort by the White House to reach out them that if they never thought that would be trumped an eight but. But it's 48 of four thing that's just Republicans and Everett this isn't looking exactly right when it went into senators came up. Yesterday last night about this this was a totally Republican. An effort here that this is that this isn't a Democrat coming up what it's it's their own party and that they're losing their senators and frankly it would never parts you point out it was. Tweet from trump. In 2012 when he attacked. Obama he's in Obama's complaints about Republicans stopping his agenda our beat us and he has. Falcons upper tiers he can never take responsibility it is pretty hearing right or every. Nobody they always come back to implement sweeping yeah I mean the fact that he is not appease Democrats all hasn't had them over. For dinner here a couple people for lunch today we know that John you actually spokes the president today. Whitley is having lunch there and that are that he was Austrian disappointed. What do with the fact that he could not get health care for. So we're we got married grew up on Capitol Hill who's been been tracking it when Dahmer and we're gonna played excellent with president trump. Jon Karl and a few minutes but as we only need fifty votes they needed fifty votes we knew that that was the effort. They lost John McCain's vote that was in the lead in just that that potential fifty into conservative senators came out yesterday. But emit 48. That's not enough that means back to the drawing board trying to get if the all over again it looked like they were right there on the razors edge Mary Bruce and then what happened back Tyler what letting lets. What's on the border and numbers John numbers as more masculine and now you have here can we hate. I've you know I don't do map that's not. That we over that a particular report. The problem of that is that even since what you just described it happened last night that initial plan to repeal and then come up with a replacement immediately ever since that has gone down we have already now run through an entire another cycle. On what I think is planned C. Stick with me here so you think isn't this concept barely even got off the ground state backed by the time launch rolled around this thing come. And gone this was the plan to go ahead and bring up this vote simply on a street repealed and to work out at some time. In the future the replacement giving themselves two years essentially to come up with a plan. To replaced as a means two more years after they've had seven to work on this that was still also up for question but. Now we've already seen the real Republicans cannot and think they can't get on board went back plan. We heard senator Collins senator Murkowski senator Shelly Moore capital I'll say that they can not support a plan to simply repeal and then work at the replacement at a later date they're concerned about the uncertainty that this would create in the markets they're really concerned that the answer to that this could create for average Americans that fear of what would happen if you lived in limbo that concern what would happen if you knew your. Your health care it was going to be repealed but but what would come next and let's be honest when it comes to creating these sort of self imposed deadlines well people in this building don't necessarily have the greatest track record. Of needing those self created deadlines so he doesn't seem that this bill is going to take to become a reality but that's not stopping Republican leaders from actually having this vote. Senator Mitch McConnell is there are an ounce of there and go ahead. How this vote. Even though it seems to be doomed essentially at this point simply because they want to get Republicans on the record on this seven years they're signature promise to the American people. They want to make clear. Cool is for it was gonna vote against repealing this and who's gonna have to go home feast their constituents and explain why they voted to oppose it. Merry it sounds like you and Rick Klein suffered from the same problem you both are terrible man. Is this to mean airy sound like we're now going to plant. With the alphabet and mats entity that's right. And Allen Hunt. But actually I'm glad you read that you I was just down in the basement talking to senator Lindsey Graham and asking this question OK to be kids get plan C done. What's planned. XY and he and I am not exactly giving a lot of optimism here but the question is okay if repeal it immediately replace isn't gonna do would've repealed Allen replaced later isn't gonna do it. Does it mean. Pause for the collective gas that you now have to have Republicans work. With Democrats that ugly nasty deed bipartisan work are we going to have to see them go down that path and Mitch McConnell has called for that in the past you've heard members of both sides of the aisle say they're willing to work together. To fix some of these issues with obamacare trying to stabilize the markets but Mitch McConnell just now said. Well we'll see because as always the double its in the agents so. As you mentioned it's get messy and we've got really the possibility Republicans of awards are obvious it was asked about this does this mean. That the White House might take on Republican senators he went out talked about how we got to get. More Republicans elected this please write the democrats' hands but Diop parlay it sounds like. The possibility of the president the White House and White House backed groups. Going after Republicans. Very much on the table right now. A very much on the table the president this morning talking about what was going on. So that pointed out that most Republicans he said were loyal. We're not only a terrific hard working. Racing the possibility of those that works supporting this we're disloyal. And I asked the president specifically there at that won't be. If he thought these Republicans failed to support this bill caused its death were disloyal. And he went back to that word that we heard him use a lot disappointments and I'm very disappointed disappointed that we need. He that the loyalty. If you would clearly. He is irritated by this he had told Pat Robertson. Just. You know what little over a week ago that he would be angry if this did not pass. So I would say that retribution against those Republicans very much on the table very much. Sousa John you mentioned that I wanna wanna show people this but first point out. We didn't expect that we hear from the president at all today a very light schedule as has been the norm John before we play this clip. Set us up front. What what's the situation like when you're that close to the president do you think he's gonna answer your questions we'll see reporters jostling. Take to get close to get within earshot but what was it like inside that room today. Well first what we were given the president's schedule this morning and it listed several bags put it. Perhaps so we were told me there would be no. Chance for us in the same rooms the president the American public would not see him as a result. It public today. And then after the White House called what they call eight launch leave here that means everybody's responsibility is it old news coverage the president. King can go have lunch because dolphins going to be happening for our. They call the launch later an injustice people went out to start we'll get appointee. We got word hey the president says come on and want to do a quick go what they call fools race that was very hastily arranged to go mean this was in the Roosevelt. Rick you've been in the Roosevelt room it's it's it's one of those two rooms Wesley had a nice big conference table. And we get brought in there it's opening remarks that means this thing you and they start doing this out. And that's why you try to get a question of it and love it just. That's collapsed you to try to get me out before it. All of it and let's let's look at how lengthy answer let's let it happen here's here's here's the president seven crow what. Disappointed. This point. I don't think that no but it's certainly disappointed for. Seven years I've been hearing repeal and replace from congress. I've been hearing it loud and strong and then when we finally get a chance to repeal and replace. They don't take advantage so that's disappointing we're gonna have dividing get more Republicans elected in eighteen. And I'll be working very hard for that to happen located it would be nice to have Democrats support but really there obstructionists. They have no ideas they have no thought process well there what to do is obstruct government and obstruct period. And in this case think of it so many good things we didn't get one vote and their plan has failed. And by the way Obama cares and failing its sale. So. I think something's gonna happen we'll find out stay tuned thank you all very much. Mueller singled through the president. Not gonna own it John what do you think well I also like that off apprentice style I think something's gonna happen. Wait wait a line I thought it was fascinated me about this process is how remove the president has been running these involve the house sent a letter that's. Much in in the active those dinners you know you know a lot of members over the house we people from long she's dinners. You just eating chats and cold over eighteen like this go around the senate seat last minute and the fact that. None of one on the hill really knew about this dinner until Sean Spicer said in yesterday's off camera we think it's kind of veered from what was going on. Thought on that it would have been a little more you know opened their playbook but it really wasn't until. It's according to the head not only the involvement of a strategy that the members who came out for dinner at my house last night but not let. I'm random list winter months when many times it's it's. We're not quite certain strategies he'll also has a little bit and is on on the left front Sarah Huckabee Sanders asked about the possibility Derek Fisher not getting security clearance that he dot. On that question but we also know now. And Johnson to you've got some reporting on this that all that before and I'll of people. Parents to hear that the necessarily mean you're going to be there it does mean is there gonna play ball here's our understanding is it down from Jr. has not been on active. I sent investigators that either senate intelligence community driving its industry or senate judiciary. When it becomes department upward though who's obviously been. The target. Mostly that's it for quite some time. He had just one source with knowledge of their conversations. In math where he's not in the to meeting we sent you here. Now that itself is pretty explosive and they're Feinstein says it is our reporter not long ago it in the ring like money. The other half of that is that half were apparently does not have axes to these details. And that's really is seen constantly tell us a lot without it didn't happen if you have it can't crack testimony really getting to know what's going. Priest on please please write that oh long. And Jon and Jon Karl is there is their concern about this question of security clearances or are you here to such loyalty to Jericho after the president's son in law. Sort of unfathomable that that he could be on the out for the president himself you think they doubtful. We'll look that the president is the one that has the power on on on these issues frankly. I I've heard no serious discussion. And he. But Jared Kushner being. Being stripped of its security colors although it was interesting to hear Sarah Huckabee Sanders. So muted in her defense of care Kushner. But you know I I think this is. And this is an issue that it Democrats that jumped on because Jerry is right there in the west wing on like. Odd man Ford unlike Don junior he is somebody that is if that's all the top clearances and is dealing with it would you know with the big foreign policy issues with the president. But yeah I I would be I would be shocked to see him. Stripped of its secured. Okay lightning round as we wrap up this edition the second edition of every hero. Mary Bruce we're gonna start with you what what are your takeaways what did you learn today other than how to count from eight is the east. How about that they'll punish its letter. I don't play out with that I'm. Math tutorial at the big take away here today up on the hill going back to the health care issue is that when you look at the big picture where does this go to you go from here you know assuming you get through plea and the and Republicans finally have to go forward that in order to fulfill their signature promise to overhaul obamacare Republican signature red pledged to the American people. In actually have to work. The Democrats. Oh my constitutional it like that I. You know why I think that this is in the very edge in this couple weeks here's he'll try to count how many different. In and you know who's up who's down. I think that's part the other part of it is day I think you know going back to you know I'm sure Mary routine hearing company Philip and how. These investigations going forward judiciary. This is gonna still be a very long process and I think that you know many of us thought that some of these initial questions that should be wrapped up by the summer. Doesn't that's gonna happen I think we're gonna keep going Russia and the fall winter spring. You know and then he's. They they cycle won't forget click over to you all this. What they later he married Mary Tillotson. Bigger picture going forward here with health care if you if you look back to first interview. That from it over with sixty minutes he said we're going to repeal replace simultaneously and Morgan white obamacare cap and we're going to repeal it and more quickly now Paquette obamacare else like the really digging into we have actually stands on this issue right now when a strategy is going follower and Sarah spoke about it but it is over three we didn't ask that question. Okay John Carl over to you what's your what are your final thoughts for today. All of that the biggest takeaways we've declared the Republican health care plan to add in the past and it turned out it was able to come back from the dead. Today we saw it it really die not just the idea. Its replacement plan but even the idea that their past so many times before including as recently as December when the it is it simply cannot do it they cannot do it obamacare. Is the law of the land and will remain the law. And that's for me I think we learned today that the strategy is that there is no strategy if you've heard from the president himself that you. And attacked Democrats attack Republicans I'm do comment work on this we may replace that we're not gonna replace it. They have not figured this out and the president's own role in this that we always I'll be so critical consummate filmmaker heat with outside this close. All right. Our thanks to Mary Bruce. Audio video clip above whatever he got a thank you for watching and of course click on the next.

