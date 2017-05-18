{"id":47499613,"title":"Bruce asks senators, 'Is this a witch hunt?'","duration":"0:48","description":"Responding to the president's tweet that the appointment of a special counsel is a \"witch hunt,\" ABC News' Mary Bruce asks senators a simple question -- do they agree, \"is this a 'witch hunt?'\"","url":"/Politics/video/bruce-asks-senators-witch-hunt-47499613","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}