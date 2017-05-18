Bruce asks senators, 'Is this a witch hunt?'

More
Responding to the president's tweet that the appointment of a special counsel is a "witch hunt," ABC News' Mary Bruce asks senators a simple question -- do they agree, "is this a 'witch hunt?'"
0:48 | 05/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bruce asks senators, 'Is this a witch hunt?'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47499613,"title":"Bruce asks senators, 'Is this a witch hunt?'","duration":"0:48","description":"Responding to the president's tweet that the appointment of a special counsel is a \"witch hunt,\" ABC News' Mary Bruce asks senators a simple question -- do they agree, \"is this a 'witch hunt?'\"","url":"/Politics/video/bruce-asks-senators-witch-hunt-47499613","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.