Transcript for On the Bus to the Women's March in D.C. from Silver Spring, MD

It's the women's march on Washington today. And I'm here with the possible. Of men and women on their way to the mall four this march is just one day after the inauguration of Donald. What we saw yesterday at the united federation today aboard this. Protest march adds a range of different issues. Being. Promoted here by women from across the country they're gathering in Washington. But they are all united in. Being against what Donald Trump the new president's. Am slower and many way as he. Word before we get talking to some of the people here on the bus I want to chat with this woman here behind us we're gonna do a little are close quarters here in the last. So we're gonna do a little. Shuffle over here hi Joanna area. So when you're the one who let's move back to the little but sing you're the one who put this bus trip together tell us how that happened. Well when the march was first announced. First thing living in Washington how unreliable the Red Line might be. Come down then. I thought it might be easier to avoid any counter protesters during my inauguration yesterday. And it just seems pretty practically and ran about at a time and see if we could get 55 people were only filled it with them. Day we just went and accidentally have a 110. Campers. Yet another bus behind us as well who is part of the same group but why don't these women come from this summer aren't there professor from junior women's by the Chevy Chase and then. A lot of them are. Neighbors and friends to her in the neighborhood let's serves. Words that got out thank goodness is that the media event and so is this an issue you're part of that junior women's. Chevy Chase. Was this an idea yet. That came kind of naturally in the women's group or. And as a group that we do a lot of fun things together we'd have. A lot of social activities we do fundraising every year and give money to numerous charities they have signature charities every year. And Airways clubs all over you know the United States is anybody's ever interested in joining them but we just so happened in you know local DC chapter here. It's very nice thing we always welcome and vehicles take JW TCC dot org. Well thanks for letting ABC news bridle on today and where we have the great ensues. Carry out when Manning I think both of them. Perry ever you ration was well we'll. Welcome comrades job. I think I haven't seen already a lot of very clever signs and our guys hotline at one of the young lady and back and I. She has to debate beer bash let go very bad here and the owners of the denizens very nice enough to give us. A big space in back to make signs and we have a lot of fun I think you guys are prepared not just feet on the bus. I should have little experiment well maybe you know I think you people that make it the that I mantra yeah. Are able we'll let you take a seat a little Bundy on here that we're gonna my producer Janet and I are gonna make our way back and talk the latest. And hopefully not fall. Here we go. Let's make our way back. Hi ladies and can I ask you ask some questions. All right so what are your name I Keating meeting Hillary and so how did you guys get involved with. This Oscar pretty part of the junior women's club but I know I think they have and mutual friends here came from. That. It. It's so and so what made you guys wanna get involved in this Clemens march I was initial time you heard about it. Well I got involved because when my mom was pregnant that meeting she lived in Washington she marks. I'm Washington reclaimed Herron and I'm wearing her shirt gray. I stand with Planned Parenthood so I wanted to sort of honor that tradition having women who now. Get involved in. Do something about things or they don't lake in Washington. But marching on Washington before you weird simple art and a and that's cool that you can kind of honor honor your mom with the shirt also and as it was their singular issue. All part of all part of the funny. Part of and it's alive. A thank the F. I didn't hit I didn't get your head that I OK he got everything's all right. So start that again was fairly singular issue for you or what was. The issue that you really wanted to be out here for. Com Koch there at number issued its and it. Overwhelming just thinking things that carried statements Adam my sister NC peony it was the national public arts. Which is on the chopping block. And the budget. Really important programs like PBS. Droplet that help people in need and that's. Important to me. And how about trio is their life any wearing I Planned Parenthood shirt read. What was when you first heard about this. What was the catalyst that needs it can't even be a part of this march. Probably even though the women's health issues down also because my dad didn't come to this country illegally is so violent when he was a child. So also immigrants raison. That also was pretty important to me yeah. Seeing a lot of different groups that are getting involved going to be down here including immigrants. Immigrants rights groups. Just found out this morning that there's going to be a group. Undocumented immigrants coming down bringing their kids. Who would be part of that dreamers group so. The number of groups across the country not just women's health groups that are. Thank you ladies and stays safe today have gotten him make our way down a little better. Chanting anti ninth grade. It isn't begun. I I RE LE chatting earlier can you introduce yourself sir that any arrests. I'm mark press and you guys are married crack. And we've got out a married couple here. Were you all gung ho as you know there's going to be a lot more women than men there are a lot of men that are involved in this actually and Harry Belafonte is one of the shares of this. Of the Smart homes there is the man is. Up from up close and personal it with setting up the march. What did you need to be encouraged at all is this your idea and he brought along American wearing down government again. Originally I was gonna go and then we figured Margaret stadium and watch the motives and actions are with his parents legacies it will. Can I go to you Minnesota worse over the head is we'd you know we've marched and protested together Hitler's. My partners and end you know it's it's important. It's an example where Simon matter. Yeah and you know I mean they clearly is a women's march but I think it's about more than that today it's about. Demonstrating that it sort of the beginning of a resistance of a lot of policies that frankly the majority of Americans do not agree to it I mean if you look at the results. He says that he's gonna let the people take over the government. Well today is about showing him at the majority of people don't support him. The majority of the things that he's talking about where the way he's conducting himself so that's why I'm here today and and also the sport the import women violent. And and so it. The election of Donald Trump it was really the catalyst for you guys getting out here today pleasant. Gives them the organizers and said. That this is not directly an anti trump protest this is a pro women's. Movement of pro women's margins but obviously the election and Donald Trump. Yes spurred a lot of people into action. Was there anyone particularly. The issue during the election or during the campaign that really means you wanna be out here today I think. It's as much about the Republican platform and policies as it is about it our new president and yeah women it's. Will not be marginalized or trivialized ands. Our rights as an analyst is in terms of equal pay our rights over our reproductive health. And just setting an example for all the young women who. Who sign although the news headlines in the end isn't a lot of these. Language that was used about women and just it just take a stand and say that is that's not how it's going to be that is not always represented one of the most important freedoms we enjoy in this country is freedom of speech to be able to speak out against policies and and politicians that we don't agree went and so I think that's what's news about. And soon we talked about earlier a little bit more about your your kids and boy girl twins for eight years old and you're talking about how. Yeah its just as important for your sign. Do we see today as it is and to see that you guys are part of this isn't her daughter you just elaborate none of them are on the I'm sure. And so you. CNN was in the reporting. About all the comments about grabbing women's genitals canine and and that's it you know if it ever Evers I don't know you know they shouldn't hear those and then it just it prompted a really thoughtful conversation and in our son on his own says. But that you can't do that you can go to jail for doing and I you know here's our eight year old son who is more aware about boundaries and respecting women. Than someone who who was running for president and and so is it made us feel like we're doing something right as parents but it also. Showed us is that much more important just to reinforce that that. Yes that is not appropriate language that is done appropriately to be news and news and you know it it's as important for our daughter to see it's it's not appropriate ads this verse on to recognize that you just don't do that as a man. You have your chance and signs ready for today what are you gonna be out there really what's your what's your big issue for today. Well we we have to say things you. Love love trust me right civility respect for all people is really a big part at what regardless of you know. Race gender sexual identity everything like that weren't absolutely in favor of that and. And then my sign says my voice my body my country my rights and just really reinforce head to head Ed. Women all people we need to use our voice to speak out against things that we disagree with against policy is that are discriminatory. And and particularly as women to show a unified front it's we're morning. We're here to protect ourselves and NRA's. Thank you so much for speaking at the scene and have a safe time energy and expert and hot lately and make it to. We haven't saved it may hear about volatile they haven't and it's bracing herself isn't this week. You're doing aggregate great Emory here is another one of the women who made this happen today I can and is now. And I stumbling yankees again what continuing his mother's days and you the president again act. OK so. A lot of the women on this bus are from Eaton women's club. How did this conversation first come. At the club and what what that conversation mind when you first. Brought up the women Smart shirt right after the election perhaps. So we are actually. Planning far the fund raiser that we're having next week in it was originally scheduled for today. And sell whatever talking about it name. December our way we need to change that date because of it and that kind of lead into the comes easily how many of us are going to want to go to gathered. And so then and that board meeting in January Joann have glided that she wants to organize some buses closely community as well as for our club. So that we can Arctic as women of part of a women's organization that was really important. And as well as is providing some keys for the communities that people wouldn't have detailed list mentality delays and who learn their fees and silence. As. And. And how do you think it changes the experience for you and for the women on the bus all be going together. And if you want to jump in here. It's it's exactly you're exactly right it's it's bringing all the voices together. To stand for all of the groups who need the support. And without. You know just providing and giving all the dignity that they deserve and to keep. Rights that are so. Important. And this is just the beginning of activism. It's as they say it's weaving the web. And it's it's extremely important state spinning it now and that's why we're all here and we're entitled to have that voice. And just to see. On this bus that its tax we know what we're going to see as a as we talked apart from the bus so. We're pretty history and an off every one no matter who you are just making this map and taking a stand. And I just want to point out her viewers that this is just one of mini buses and planes women and men who are coming from all across the country we have colleagues. Of ours here at ABC news that are also. On buses coming from other parts of the country. That this is a common theme of today is women coming before they even get to the mall. In Washington. Coming together and us starting this journey as a group. And you were out yesterday some of the protests as well so evenly for today to get out there and was in the history. What was the experience like yesterday. I. They experience yesterday was really powerful because you have. People from all of the country all walks alive on different believes. All really converging Newsday we are standing up against it from regime and all of the discrimination. That stands fly. And I think that's pocketed the beauty in his experience today that we're having as friends at all in this organization together that we really focus on. Doing charitable ad service projects raising money for local charities as doesn't know waited to kind of get together. And do something with the community and they do something together and also again. Because if it was a women and children rises this is a great time. To be owed to raise our voices to get there about that issue both at the Mars an Afghan. After the election just an uptick at all and women who are interested in Chevy Chase and joining in the women we actually did. We have gotten three new members since violence and I asked them that surprise here about this and they all said David Google link. Ways to get involved so women's organizations. Looks like we might be having another signal that she had you'll bear with us we are on a moving vehicle also. Acknowledged going to it's just as we've moved. Closer to DC him. And I think we're me back up. Me. We're actually go backwards a little and talk to you have a group of three. Generations of women. Of one sampling program. Okay. Then I'm okay. Yeah. We'll seven. Here okay. A week. Yeah. Let us. Yeah. I mean look I think like this week. Back here on the with the group women around silver spring island. Can you explain what's going on here Hamlet. It's really campsite. Five dollars for Ted raffle tickets to an aid. In the hats and all proceeds go away. And took Mike Pence. Erudite song wrong. All all the proceeds are going to end here. In the name of Mike and that's something that I have been in the wake of the election. Planned Parenthood sides dailies. Donations after the election and can actually make donations Planned Parenthood in someone else's name and they sent them a letter and the Mike Patton. Technically donated. Thousands of dollars to. Other people and admitted in his hand and I am very worried that. We need to support Planned Parenthood which is why I wholeheartedly. This. And Atlantic Canada's also one of the groups helping organize the march today they got involved. About midway through. The planning process went women's rights icon Adler is I'd bump. Funny man. Public enemy. So the next group of ladies I want to talk zoo we have three generations of one family. Here that our hall on this bus and you actually came for lovers and transit hair Carol parents and your physician's coat on I'm guessing and hearing your doctor Josh how. And I don't just might want on C yeah. I am a physician and. I am the president of physicians for a national health program. We will be joining with other health care professionals. And mark king. For work. A national health program for this country which I think that addresses issues that. Overlap when so many of the other social justice issues blacks times matter LG BT human rights. Women's reproductive rights. They all blended into an honor. Supported me. My evening enactment of the national health program so that's why I'm here I'm here winter night. Ask Craig went. Yeah. And painting. And am currently in Arlington. And you guys actually came from my hometown Nashville Tennessee drove up one yesterday art. I mean. Here yesterday and as an up on the bus and silver spring and we have. Family my mom sister. Lives here and she helps kind of coordinate our efforts she didn't want to come to the marching fundraisers and big crowds that she said she wanted to help him. So she'd bought us knock your backpack and backpacks and packed it and at us and got us all settled with exactly how we're getting here and what we're doing colleges sticks does it all know that we are here representing. And that's so I have do you marched on Washington before you. I have their hands and I used to live in the Maryland's I was I didn't and activist or a national health program he wore a number of years. And but this is my granddaughters first. Opportunity. And we are so proud of her. I'd like to see her poster that scared him. In his mind body my girls my pregnancy may at this yourself. It was as part of that you guys go to the sign making. Party last night. And Alan. It's really messy and saying you worked in activism so much alive and you're kind of passing it down right. To hear it daughter and your granddaughter. How does that I imagine it'll be a little emotional. It will be its. I I so believe that. The future is is in the next generations. And and so. Seen it my name grant daughter especially. And it really learning why. Civics is then that you can't just. Sit back and Ian couch potato in this country that you really have to stand up for the things that you believe them. And that that's very active. Participatory. And and it starts at the local level I think we have also been working on issues that the local level. Where in Nashville they just petty. Day. And paper. Yeah and line them and he drank it racial disparities Indians traffic stops in Nashville. Com driving while black. And we've been involved the local level. City Council meeting saying. We want our metropolitan Nashville police department respond to this report. And flora is beginning to see. Howell fat how politics works aren't my tap and that's. Not local. And yeah. And there it's also important. And you know things happening in the national level and to think that you can't participate in its two big. It's nonsense. And in the global community. We're on social media I mean I've already been tweeting about me the. Women's even seen already women who are traveling here. Tweeting his cramming lots of pictures of them on you know buses and planes full of women you don't even have to go go bars he. You just have to make sure you've got a daughter in agreement daughter who teach you how to specialty. It's my prayer he's Saturday. Are cast they're very patiently took me. So what I think Lee air during election. And young people aren't involved that much don't vote at the they're not out at town hall meeting. I mean you let him there's an obvious now are are getting involved. But TE CBC. A lot of viewers school main. Interested in man's heart. As a as a young person. Yeah a little benefit a different perspectives. That and issues that are important to young people actually got a lot of attention especially with a hammer and there's this. Yeah I do have a lot of players added that have shown I can't again. I definitely would have legs and hands. Yeah just kind of I've got a lot of trends and myself included just. I just kind of trying to bid to make sure that we are doing our part to make sure that we grow. And a society that practices and values equality. And so. I guess there really passionate about a lot of organizations and movements kind of putting quality. At the front of their message so. Like Bloglines not and reproductive rights for women and all that has just been like I'm really proud of that it might use community. Excellent vision of at least. And my friends. And how are people stealing about this will be your first time participating in in a rally like this Washington DC there's a long history of all kinds of people descending on the mall and standing up for what I think that they believe manner what they want rights that they want. Are you guys feeling today is going to be the day that you join Bagram. I'm so excited that the of part of him. I looked at six citizen. And just kind of I never really thought that I did it Libya part of something this thing and I'm really happy and getting its hands especially with. With my family. Be some great pictures as well for you guys era for the memories and how might your. Now yeah I'm excited as well definitely very aware of the fact that some. As white women we have a lot of privilege and I don't think that we. Are often as Clinton target I had this much risk and so I think that we need sand. Acknowledge that and not just take that progress. That's something that definitely my consciousness has men. Reyes to this whole process and I'm so glad that the women's march. Learned that lesson early on about acknowledging that this is not. Just about white women and able bodied women and was privileged women this is about. Every woman and all people and sound I'm very aware going into this and I need to be aware of the village that I house and not take that for granted I don't I don't want to be absolutely mind and coming. On the embassy here. Responding to there was little bit of criticism. When martz was first. It is our spot that this was. A little more earth wait women vote yes but they quickly were able to incorporate mourns more diverse groups as well. And they really wanted to make sure at that. Today created a space for. Women of of all races and genders even transgender women as well I'm to be a part of of this march because that's been kind of in the history of feminist them there's been a little fed up of tension there went with some groups feeling left out. Thank you so much very closely tied to share this experience together as three generations of the same family and have fun and these safety that is. And look well hopefully catch up with humans are the parent and then and now. I don't out. I don't get to go there aren't enough definitely not so let's make our way back to talk to anyone mark group here. Toward the back the bus if you're just joining us. Now we are headed down onto the National Mall with a group of women from an. A silver spring Maryland. That a lot of them are part of the junior women's club Chevy Chase. That helped organize this but actually women from all over the country on this bus and and men as well husbands and suns training consulates if we can chat with hi ladies can I talk with you guys here tonight is get your name's Bobbi you. I'm Erica. Jeans and Wendy's and our right and so are you guys all friends that are coming down together. And up the three of us went to high school and her. Militants and other. Work. And it has all organize this together or did you make besides that the sign party last night. They. And so who's the was there one person who was like okay guys let's let's go together in the group who cut that was the organizing force here. I guess and an upbeat and because my neighbor had organized a bus in the first place I district court everybody that was commitment. And so is there is singular issue with Canada catalyst for you guys planning to get involved in this wasn't EE. Election of Donald Trump was. Do you feel like there's certain issues that really close you guys aren't that needs you want to be out here and I you're gonna be chanting bar. If you like it every. Infield the election. It's just like everything fans it's women's rights is to be here right. Now with them. My mom who lacks is just act like everything is taxi and really just really nervous the next. You know hopefully we can make a little bit of difference and today the world that. Just things that there. The. And settlement is march organizers have said that they're hoping to have more people here today that it showed up for the inauguration yesterday. Saying it's Donald Trump is going to be looking hound from his new home in the White House and seeing all these women what do you hope that. He. Learns or takes away apartment where that. What message are you hoping that this march them. I guess just that. We don't support you and that. I hope. I just just that you know I I feel like none of us really wanted him in office and it is going to be helped him we're gonna make it really hard for him. In the next three years us. And Harry racist feeling about coming together with it potentially hundreds of thousands of women on the national line in this is also historic historic places where so many you know women and groups have. Have marched of war. Are you just feeling kind of the eight the historic nature of illicit duration and help. I mean it's exciting I think it's historic but I hope weekend. Capital as this energy and sand movement. And I don't. I think it's important that we don't go the way of occupy. And I am I appreciate that organizers of this march had put out and I'm. That addresses. The rights of women and the rights and other groups that are being infringed upon upon us. By this administration and so I think it's incumbent upon all of us today are coming in this march. To be able to get together to stay together and to put pressure on this administration. To do the right bank and the right thing passes. Is really celebrations women's rights and all peoples rights and so. Hopefully hopefully this march we'll turn into something bigger and I am excited for it. And oh well we can RTC out window here. A lot of people. Many in wing holding signs wearing hats that are. Making their way down and seeing also some Hillary for president signs still Alex. And. And look play. This is already started. So when I ask one last saying that we have seen a lot of celebrities on social media saying that they're gonna be here or that they're going to be at one of the local marches. Does to celebrity involvement. Adding does that make you kind of and admire them and everywhere you happy about. That art what kind of what kind of signal and do hope that kind of celebrity involving consent as well. And anyone. And 100. M. I think celebrity involvement. Obviously celebrities have a large Colleen that variables is in use as a platform. Two. Probably evoke change with the message of equality and exclusivity. And so I think it's great that a lot of celebrities. Again stand essentially the way. For instance not agree to partake in saturation. I think countless. Really. Bold and Smart. Six signaled you know. Popular culture it is not an America doesn't reflect these values either and we're not going to. It's. And that this administration's is there something that we stand for. Oh ladies thank you so much. House trying to enjoy ourselves and it looks like an animal advocates see the shot outside of the window here but it looks like. A lot of people already making their way down dean rally is set to start at 10 AM today. And then. Theme march version and 115. But even this morning when I was leaving the hotel. Before 7 AM IRD saw people making their way down so. I'm not sure exactly what the numbers are gonna be eased the organizers said there expecting any when any number between 40500000. People out there today. But we'll have to wait CEO until a little bit later today when it whenever Latin descent is. More on just one of many of the Boston actually I think there's permits for 2000 buses to park down here in Washington. Today. So where on just one of the thousands of buses left turn in people women and men making their way down here. To the march we'll be partying over at Union Station. And it looks like where. Thank you for joining us here on this bus to the women smarts. Of course. ABC news reporters out here all day stay with that's. And we'll be live streaming on action and it takes it with ABC news importantly police station and turn him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.