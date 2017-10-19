Bush appears to blast Trump without naming him

The former president directly challenged those who embrace bigotry and white supremacy -- a nod at the recent violence in Charlottesville.
Transcript for Bush appears to blast Trump without naming him
In recent decades public confidence in our institutions. Has declined. Our governing class. Has often been paralyzed. In the face of obvious and pressing needs. The American dream of upward mobility seems out of reach for some who feel left behind. In a changing economy. Discontented. Deepened and sharpened. Partisan conflicts. Bigotry seems emboldened. Our politics seems more vulnerable to conspiracy theories. And outright fabrication. This means that people of every race religion ethnicity can be fully. And equally American. It means that bigotry or white supremacy. In any form. Is blasphemy against the American creed.

