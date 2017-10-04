Transcript for Cafeteria duty and other junior justice firsts Neil Gorsuch will experience

Actually it cafeteria committee so the idea what is it. Given that it it's. That's from court the little community actually that this thing other than basketball court on the third floor with a call the highest court in the land of course. And and so the building have to run staff has to run you know there's relationship between management and and and workers and all of those things need. There's finance as an all those things need administrative taking care of and the justices get involved the junior justice gets stuck with the cafeterias do. It in there you were you were actually telling. You know that the fact he does answer the door so when the the justice is going conference and it is no staff. No support it's just the nine justices. And the BI guess the newest justice they're responsible for getting the doors don't want to once the company and so. Gary it wasn't making that happy he had Cordelia statement he actually answered as Doherty a pet. All right. I'm not I'd I'd add one more thing that the justices that I've heard speak about their first year even if they were great legal minds with vast experience. Somebody like Elena Kagan or. Or a Justice Scalia. Our I remember hearing Justice Souter talk about it is daunting. Because all of a sudden every single case becomes euphoria is it is a heart is really the hardest case. That that the country can produce because there there haven't been agreement on. The stakes are high the workload intents and your vote. Is is a very powerful ones so the that first year a lot of justices just trying to get their feet under him steady themselves put their shoulder there we don't start pushing and answer the door. And Terry that brings to the issue of the fact that this is the first time. That we have a Supreme Court justice and his clerk serving out on the Supreme Court the same time so as this first year will be daunting. I'm very interested to to be a final want to see what it would be like to be with this person used to be your boss who he clearly has. The utmost respect for that's why he did the oath today. To be able to add be independently make those decisions with your boss sitting you know a little bit but weights from me but still on the same bench. Well and when it comes just as sorry Terry go ahead. Why does wanted to it's a beautiful thing to see mentor and and former clerk together in the Rose Garden like dad and and clearly. That is that there's tremendous. Route mutual respect and affection but a lot of rain on the parade a little bit. Because it does show the level of the leak isn't once again. At the highest levels of our government that it sold almost incestuous at this point. Look at you know the court that decided brown vs board of education the great things from cornered it. None of them were were appellate court judges they've they've they've been doing all different kinds of things in politics and government and elsewhere. I'm old left have covered the court when Thurgood Marshall sat on that court. He had been among many many other things. A trial lawyer in station houses and the Jim Crow segregated south where his client might adds teeth kicked out did before confessions are yet he brought to the court even in his last year when I saw. A sense of reality offensive load the light lived experience of the law in those station house in. For criminal defendants or poor people. That frankly. For all of his many virtues of course it's not gonna bring.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.