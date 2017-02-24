Transcript for Caitlyn Jenner to Trump: Reversal of transgender bathroom guidance is 'disaster'

There have been new protests against president trumps rollback of transgender. Protections in public schools. Demonstrators outside New York's landmarks on wall in chanted and held signs in support of transgender youth. The ending is considered the birthplace of the gay civil rights movement. The rollback reverses the federal legislation signed by President Obama and gives power to decide on the controversial issue back to states and school districts the. Well I think it's not a question of whether to civil rights wears an appropriately dressed as a noted it's appropriately dressed. At the state level can't install X. And longtime Republican and transgender activist Kate when Jenner is speaking out about the policy reversal asking president trump to give her a call. Jenner tweeting to the president quote from one Republican to another. This is a disaster the former Olympian also had a message of support for transgender youth. The trance is America. You're winning no it doesn't feel like today here every day or plant. Very simply blend full freedom nationwide and it's going to be bipartisan support.

