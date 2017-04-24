Transcript for California AG ready to fight Trump administration over sanctuary cities

California's attorney general is ready to fight the current administration over its threat to cut funding to so called century city's Xavier missed Sarah told ABC's this week. He's in the business of public safety not deportation. He insists that the US government cannot order a city or state to change their approach. His comments follow letters from the current administration to several cities threatening to pull grant money if they continued to limit how much police. And cooperate with immigration officials.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.