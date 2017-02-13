Transcript for Canadian prime minister makes first visit to Trump's White House

Going to turn our focus now to politics and what's kicking off as a very busy week for for the Donald Trump presidency a president is back at the White House today returning last night aboard Air Force One after spending the weekend. As Marla do estate in Florida he plans welcome Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau today for White House roundtable. On women in the workforce it's largely organized by his daughter Yvonne to trump. They'll reportedly focus on recruiting and retaining women in the workforce. And it comes after weekend of entertaining another world leader of the Japanese prime minister of the two bonding over golf. Avoiding delving too deeply into the thorny issues of trade and monetary policy. But they both presented a united front after North Korea announced that successfully test launch in new ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan. Can Saudi called the launch intolerable president trump pledged US support for Japan 100%.

