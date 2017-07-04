Transcript for Candidate Trump on Hussein's use of 'a little gas'

Could that Iraq and you had. Though it's fine but decades and decades then Saddam Hussein to resolute yes everyone goes you know with music dance. You go back forth it's the same. And killer stat lines. And I say if you know after one or via in this case are you going to destabilize them just gonna you can destabilize the. I said dad dad really bad guy but we don't want thing he killed terrorists. Next day. Donald Trump loves Saddam Hussein I don't love Saddam was and I hate Saddam Hussein but he was damn good at killing terrorists. And now terrorist people that wanna be terrorists. They go into Iraq. And I said last night is still offered. It's still Harvard University. It's still harbored. That's what you're woodland the is he going to Iraq.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.