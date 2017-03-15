Transcript for 'Capitol Games' with Sen. John McCain

Welcome back to March Madness on Capitol Hill abcnews.com. And eight in ESPN I am Rick Klein from ABC doing by. He's against Andy Katz is mean. It's apology penis we're here now with Senator John McCain of Arizona you're going to be posting the final war and a couple of weeks very exciting and lovable as Arizona really pretty far and talk about your aunt your agency. Get a great team we got a young. Guy from Finland he Markkanen as you know Laurie Martin he has fantastic and because all of it you know how politicians I do like all credit that he was having trouble with his decent. They went to our office and we helped out with the decent so therefore any success I will take full credit for at a classic. Well he's got a phenomenal freshman he's he's amazing tale goes to in the NBA draft and he's going to be a lottery. I'm just curious how that how does that work. So where no clear that stretches is annoyed. And need to get your receivers owner needs some help. Walk us through that there was some delay in getting him these obviously. Student peace. And there was some question about whether action student well in Finland India in Finland. And and with the US embassy. Provide him these. I'd like to tell you are struggling ever had and it was that tough thing actually we just constantly and said hey how about expediting this. Was not. Quite as big dealers I would like to be with you thank you from John Miller the photo I've met Mario and I did get a thank you Sean Miller and the guy a young man is it really attractive. Young man he by the way he's very happy and you know there's Arizona. Little bit different climate and the kids in Helsinki is everything that's out there are I think good to get the meeting in the political what happens in the sense that thing. Do we got Kansas and it. Look to UCLA. There's been playing good basketball you know that and even though Arizona beat them in. Pac ten. Tournament. They've got some real action plan. Planets DO scale game I've not seen Kansas much obviously anybody who watches ES PNC duke. And I would never count she shares the arguably. Right up there with the best coaches basketball. There's kind of content from category all of their own it's kind of an honor. For young person who vehemently that. Like hipster. Mostly. It's the present it and that's an excellent as regularly as I accept Beckham's presence at. So scene do you think Arizona adjective you like you thank you look at. I do I think they've got the talent I think they've got speed and they've got also lose their careers day he has. Quite accurate and he's come and gone when things I like about her zoning is that they're getting better all the time. And Sean Miller's great coat. He received interest thing about him this season nine dollars and much more com. Then he Sebelius when it shows he wasn't sure if he's not you know he's not argument perhaps as much. I think he Connolly know what much this year. He's doing great and the way. Both issue and there's also you me very nice places for kids those. They really wonderful schools. This the first 40 west since nine. What do you think it's a horrible thing you know to Arizona possible mass of championship. What is it about that area in Glendale Arizona the new basketball fans maybe haven't seen that are now gonna get a taste of it. In a couple weeks. Well first it's a nice place to come visit for people you know second. Stadium itself really remarkable. Lots of people can fit in. And there are involved and people like to come terrorism like to just Arizona has a reputation. And great place now. If this tournament we're in August. It's cool. Maybe so back. All winter and spring lines. We have lots of visitors including any inference. I think he's just a great venue. I think. Phoenix has established itself as a real sports to. Martins frankly have been doing that well lately but it still a great place and it's grown. Spring training. There I was sent there the of the date we have built spring training facilities now. That are remarkable collapse places and really. Great venues and some. As. It. Actively it is right up there no rate and is known. Oh seconds left I think they're better because you don't have the distances. Traveled. Apple Valley waited for so keep common. So we we are with the senator McConnell earlier and they asked what do you guys come on anything I know he went if you read a chocolate is Kentucky teams we're going to talk. We estimate the amateur status here because this is obviously big issue about whether appears to please. Right at a cost of attendance it's obviously billion dollars prevented and will. What would you stand on whether or not. Amateur status should change war because best work possible Reuters. Let's face reality. It's become profession. Analysts reality face reality great players who only stand when you. Should we recognize. That. The enormous profits and are being made as a result. Of this sport and this turn and especially. Could that be shared with the players born more over the years I have felt should be shared. But not necessarily on winning bases otherwise winners keep winning and they do already but that would make far worse but to deny that this isn't. Warms commercial enterprise frankly is. It is not accurate depiction of what this is turned into. It's great it's great Rome has rhymes but is sending me in brackets will be filled out this night haven't met anybody isn't. By the way usually it's person on my staff who knows nothing about Patrick that wins today. It was the victims. Isle hospital as you can be if if Arizona makes the on the UC have all come home in Phoenix. They have to be the favorite thing if we can get. To the semis and which will be on Saturday. And they. I'd be awfully hard to be and again there team that's get better and I'm really proud of them of course. Can't mention you name without mention oodles. As you know not only when the great coaches but when the great guys that any of us he really brought big time basketball. Players. Have a profile and whether. We you know we've we've had you on our podcast couple couple I've talked about various issues whether it's. Had injuries substance abuse. Gambling issues that instantly World Cup and Russia will outlets like Russia and accountant. Lot of weight helping others who suddenly these issues because I was mediocre high school athlete. Always. Idolize. Sports figures and when the great privileges that I head is to have a chance to meet some of these people. I'm sold on that Ted Williams spent some time with him one time my childhood hero ethical and now another guy that came. Before committee when we were doing in this. Doping problem listening hear from me. Some of these people linked to the top of their sports and yes. Wonderful I don't know if. It's all of these issues that bubble up and think. There isn't there's a role for congress the federal government to step in and sort out some of the issues like Iran amateur status and that to have kind of a summit or of the commission that looks at. All the injuries all the issues with an injury. This is just so many things that come up all the time is there is the role for more federal involvement. And home because I think that. Lynn and issue assumes a level of importance than it does it congress' attention doping is right course the classic example but. You know as much as. Being in the United States and I'm I'm not interest did in the federal government and congress being. Involved in things and license apps you this mystery as well as many things as a as we things about about 500 us. I guess generous and so on Thursday Friday in these games are going on. If you guys are in session community. Will be productivity. That the gone to let people running television checkers there it. As in now with. Everything investors and walked by the quickly changed to some. You know disarmament. Professor at the reais on. State rental relations with Russia and passengers gone. Picnic. The finally now a lot of upsets I think 111 that I do notice though middle Tennessee that's what it that's when it won't buy it because I'd like to watch. He has the story and it. Isn't there this comedy fact is that a number of your guys said this is a teen to wise yes I guess at least one. And you know usually I have I have more than that. This team that they were very impressive up over the West Virginia those very. Very impressed with I issue West Virginia these guys are always good Notre Dame a surprising. West Virginia didn't look that that that great to me and she's been up again. And really good streaks. And that's. But this team also has played tough arguments played an obviously being west. Games played tough all year and most people do not pick currently obviously. Not one they're really great players that would use the origin. Ducks play and that's why there was it would be him but they're still in action team these guys are out of no love her. Senator Sanders catamounts. You know as much aside Myers and yours and yours I do not feel the burn. But if there are now all right Senator John McCain we are it is spirit of sports we got baseball cards you to sign here this thing have you seen that in the real people. Here. You know looms adult man I don't know like Ellen I think nobody wants human room. So for the record you're there is a verse which historically it's CO anywhere else on. I'll last final and vascular he's here is on the way. And Arizona winning do you think I could go home for somebody got us. I'm just reelected the keys. Think it's thank that occasionally well I mean things.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.