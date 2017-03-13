Transcript for CBO: 14M more Americans won't have health insurance next year if GOP plan adopted

The Congressional Budget Office a nonpartisan federal agency releases their estimate on the impact of the GOP health care bill it says next year fourteen million more people would be uninsured under the legislation than under the Affordable Care Act. 24 million people uninsured by 20/20 six earlier in the day the White House downplayed the CBO's report the last time they did this they were wildly off. And the number keeps decline and president trump is not in obamacare again seventy it will be the worst year. And I said it once I'll say it again because Obama's the president holding a listening session with a group could happen that experiences with the Affordable Care Act. Trump says health care is going to get better because what. Going to be working to unleash the power of the private marketplace and let insurers come in. And compete for your business and you'll see rates go down down down and you'll see planes go up up up. But there's another highly anticipated report expected today. Proof to back up trumps bombshell claims that President Obama had trump tower wire tapped top lawmakers on the House Intelligence Committee have given the Justice Department until today to do just that the White House offering another explanation for the president's tweet. It hasn't really think the President Obama went up and tapped his phone personally I think the president used the word of wiretapping quotes to mean broadly surveillance and other activities. During that. This is the first time the White House has offered some sort of explanation as to what the president meant when sending those tweets. Stephanie promise ABC news Washington.

