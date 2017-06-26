Transcript for CBO estimates 22 million more uninsured by 2026 under Senate health plan

According to a just released report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office by 20/20 six. The new plan will increase the number of people uninsured by 22 million. And reduced the federal deficit by 300 in 21 billion. Senate Republicans have been revising their version of a bill to repeal and replace obamacare hoping to win over both conservative and moderate Republicans. In time for a vote on the bill planned for this week. President trump is working the phones. He made several calls to multiple senators to hear their concerns in and a get their ideas. Democrats are united in their opposition we've got to stop this bill with worked as the image to our healthcare. And just today the American Medical Association denounced the new bill. Saying it doesn't live up to the medical standard of first do no heart. Warning that with the senate bill the insurance of millions is under threat. Especially the elderly in nursing homes and people with disabilities who rely heavily on Medicaid the senate bill is projected to slash spending on Medicaid by 800 billion dollars over ten year period. Medicaid funding will be significantly curtailed. But the White House says don't all of these cuts we are pianist cuts it's slowing the rate of growth in the future and getting Medicaid back to whereas. And insist the new bill will lower insurance premiums Republicans are now working overtime to get their party on board. They can only afford to lose two boats and already at least I have said they can not vote for the bill as it's. Despite calls from both sides of the aisle to postpone the vote the senate majority leader still plans to hold a vote on this bill before the end of the week. And senators leave for July 4 recess. Maggie really continues New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.